Leader Yahya Sinwar Ascended As Martyr: Hamas

Palestinian Governing Authority in Gaza Hamas Friday confirmed the 'martyrdom' of its Chief Yahya Sinwar while fighting the Israeli occupation forces

Saturday October 19, 2024 11:47 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[The photo of Yahya Sinwar along with two other images – one showing his last moment and the other an AI portrayal of the same, with the caption “Picture of the Century” is viral after his death.]

Gaza Strip: Palestinian Governing Authority in Gaza Hamas Friday confirmed the 'martyrdom' of its Chief Yahya Sinwar while fighting the Israeli occupation forces.

“Leader Yahya Sinwar ascended as a martyr, bold and unwavering until the last moment of his life, remaining steadfast on the ground of Gaza and inspiring the spirit of resilience", Khalil Al-Hayya, the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau and Head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office in Hamas, said in a televised address Friday.

Yahya Sinwar became President of the Hamas Political Bureau after the assassination of Ismael Haniyeh in Iran in July this year .

“The martyr leader Sinwar overcame his captors and continued his contributions and jihad after being freed from prison, until he earned the most honourable status of being a martyr", Khalil Al-Hayya said further.

Yahya Sinwar, whom the Palestinian consider as ‘hero of Operation al Aqsa Flood ’, and Zionist regime in Israel blame him for the killings of its citizens and also for the ongoing Gaza war, was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with Israeli occupation forces.

Soon after Sinwar’s dead body was recovered from under the rubble, first the Israeli Foreign Minister and later Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, claimed the killing of the Hamas Chief.

‘This is how a hero dies'

The Israeli army later said the operation was unplanned, and they came to know about his killing only after his dead body was found.

Israeli army also released images and videos of Sinwar’s last moment. One of the videos released by the occupation forces, shows Sinwar masked and wounded in a shell-smashed apartment trying to hurl a stick at a drone.

The video of Sinawar’s last moment has inspired pride among Palestinians, according to news agency Reuters.

“He died a hero, attacking not fleeing, clutching his rifle, and engaging against the occupation army at the front line,” a Hamas statement mourning Sinwar’s death said.

In the statement, Hamas vowed his death would only strengthen the movement, adding that it wouldn’t compromise on conditions to reach a ceasefire deal with Israel.

“He died wearing a military vest, fighting with a rifle and grenades, and when he was wounded and was bleeding he fought with a stick. This is how heroes die,” said Adel Rajab, 60, a father of two in Gaza.

“I have watched the video 30 times since last night. There is no better way to die,” said Ali, a 30-year-old taxi driver in Gaza.

“I will make this video a daily duty to watch for my sons, and my grandsons in the future,” said the father of two.

About Yahya Sinwar

Yahya Sinwar was born in a refugee camp in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. He spent half his adult life in Israeli prisons.

He was released by Israel in 2011 in a prisoner swap for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit with more than 1,000 other Palestinians.

Sinwar was considered the most senior and prominent of all of those released.

Meanwhile, Hamas also asserted that the "martyrdom" of Yahya Sinwar will not dilute their stance regarding prisoners swap and the release of hostages.

“These Zionist prisoners will not return to you, except in return for a complete withdrawal from Gaza, cessation of aggression, and the release of prisoners. We are committed to the Hamas approach.”

