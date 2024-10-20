‘ISLAM’: Ex-Cong MLA Asif Shaikh floats new party ahead of 2024 Maharashtra polls

Former Congress MLA Shaikh Asif Sunday October 20, 2024 floated a new political party ‘Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra’ abbreviating it as ‘I.S.L.A.M.’ which could spark controversy

Malegaon: Former Congress MLA Shaikh Asif Sunday October 20, 2024 floated a new political party namely ‘Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra’ abbreviating it as ‘I.S.L.A.M.’ which could spark controversy.

Shaikh Asif is the son of former MLA and ex-President of Malegaon Congress Committee Shaikh Rashid.

Asif, who was also Mayor of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC), was elected to Maharashtra assembly in 2014 as Congress MLA . He however lost the 2019 state elections to Mufti Ismail Qasmi of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Shaikh Asif and his father Shaikh Rasheed along with 27 Corporators resigned from the Congress Party to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Sharad Pawar in 2022 .

After the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shaikh Asif announced to contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections as an Independent candidate, though there were reports that he was considering to re-join the Congress or NCP (Sharad Pawar) or could also contest the 2024 state elections either on NCP (Ajit Pawar) or Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) ticket.

Defying all speculations, Asif Shaikh Sunday October 20, 2024 announced the formation of his new political party and asked the people of Malegaon to elect him as the first MLA of his newly launched party Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra or ISLAM.

While launching his party at a rally held at Diamond Lawns, Shaikh Asif also released a new flag. But, he did not mention any thing about the party symbol.

Asif also remained silent on the registration of his new party launched a month before the 2024 Vidhan Sabha polls in Maharashtra. He just said, "They have the permission."

Addressing the party workers Sunday, Asif Shaikh announced Naved Khatib as the President of his new party.

According to the election schedule released by the ECI , polling for the state elections in Maharashtra will be held on Nov 20, 2024 the notification for which will be issued on Oct 22, 2024.

Oct 22, 2024 is also the date when the candidates will start filing their nomination papers.

Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Firday announced Shan e Hindi Nehal Ahmed as the party nominee from Malegaon.

Earlier, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had confirmed Mufti Ismail , sitting MLA from Malegaon Central Assembly Seat, as the party candidate for the 2024 Maharashtra elctions.

The INDIA alliance is yet to finalise its candidate in Malegaon. Besides Shan e Hind of Samajwadi Party, INDIA alliance ticket seeker included Malegaon Congress President Ejaz Baig.

