2024 Jharkhand Polls: Irfan Ansari, Rameshwar Oraon in Congress 1st list

The Congress Party Monday released its first list of 21 candidates for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Tuesday October 22, 2024 4:42 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Congress Party Monday released its first list of 21 candidates for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections.

The first list of Congress candidates finalised for the 2024 Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha Polls by the party high command is released by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal.

The Jharkhand List of Congress candidates included the names of Irfan Ansari, who is cabinet minister of rural development in the Hemant Soren government and sitting MLA from Jamtara assembly seat.

Other prominent face in the Congress list of 2024 Jharkhand elections is Rameshwar Oraon who is the Finance Minister and one of the senior Congress leaders in the state and MLA from Lohardaga assembly seat reserved for ST candidates.

The state elections in Jharkhand for 81 assembly seats will be held in two phases. A total of 43 seats will go to polls in Phase 1 on November 13, 2024. The remaining 38 seats will go to polls in Phase 2 on November 20, 2024.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will be made on November 23, 2024, according to the 2024 assembly election schedule released by the ECI.

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, who is the party in-charge for Tripura, Odisha and Nagaland, is also among the 21 candidates named by the Congress. Kumar has been fielded from Jamshedpur East constituency.

Other prominent leaders named in the Congress list are Pradeep Yadav from Poreyahat, Jai Prakash Patel from Mandu, Banna Gupta from Jamshedpur West, Badal Patralekh from Jarmundi, Deepika Pandey Singh from Mahagama, Amba Prasad Sahu from Barkagaon, Mamta Devi from Ramgarh, Munna Singh from Hazaribagh, Kumar Jai Mangal from Bermo, Purnima Niraj Singh from Jharia, Jaleshwaro Mehato from Baghmara, Sona Ram Sinku from Jaganathpur (ST), Rajesh Kachhap from Khijri (ST), Ajay Nath Sahdeo from Hatia, Bhushan Bara from Simdega (ST), Naman Viksal Kongari from Kolebira (ST), Ramchandra Singh from Manika (ST).

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.