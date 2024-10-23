2024 Maharashtra Polls: Hasan Mushrif, Najib Mulla in NCP (Ajit Pawar) first list

[(from L to R) Hasan Mushrif, Ajit Pawar and Najib Mulla (File image)]

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) Wednesday released a list of 38 candidates who will contest the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections on the party’s ‘Clock’ symbol.

As per the NCP list for the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav, Ajit Pawar will contest from Baramati, his home constituency.

Two Muslim candidates, who figured in the NCP list, are Hasan Mushrif and Najib Mulla.

Hasan Mushrif, senior NCP leader and a minister in the present Maharashtra government, has been fielded from Kagal assembly seat.

Another Muslim in the NCP list is Najib Mullah who has been fielded from Mumbra Kalwa assembly constituency. Mumbra Kalwa seat is currently represented by former minister of housin and NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad.

Another notable NCP leader in the list is Chhagan Bhujbal, a minister and sitting MLA from Yeola. He will contest the 2024 polls to retain the seat.

Likewise, Minister and sitting MLA, Sunil Walse Patil, will contest from Ambegaon, Minister and sitting MLA, Dhananjay Munde, from Perli, and Aditi Tatkare, sitting MLA and wife of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare, from Shrivardhan.

The NCP (Ajit Pawar) is contesting 2024 Maharashtra elections in alliance with the BJP and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde).

The state elections in Maharashtra for all of the 288 assembly seats will be held in single phase. Date of polling is November 20, 2024 whereas counting of votes will be done on Nov 23, 2024.

All results are likely to be out by the end of the day on Nov 23, 2024, according to the Maharashtra Election Schedule announced by the ECI.

