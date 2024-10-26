Ejaz Beg, Asif Zakaria in Congress 3rd list for 2024 Maharashtra Polls

The Congress High Command Saturday Oct 26, 2024 released its 3rd list for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, confirming the names of two Muslims, Ejaz Beg (Ejaj Beg) and Asif Zakria, as its candidates

[Ejaz Beg with senior Congress leader Bala Saheb Thorat in a file image.]

Mumbai: The Congress High Command Saturday Oct 26, 2024 released its 3rd list for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls, confirming the names of two Muslims, Ejaz Beg (Ejaj Beg) and Asif Zakria, as its candidates.

Ejaz Beg has been confirmed as the INDIA alliance candidate from the Malegaon Central Assembly seat whereas Asif Zakria’s candidature has been confirmed from Bandra West (Vandre West).

The Congress Party had earlier confirmed the names of 04 Muslims in its list of 48 candidates released on Thursday.

About Ejaz Beg

Ejaz Beg is currently President of the Malegaon Congress Committee.

Beg started his political career participating in local body elections. He was a Municipal Councilor and also served as the President of Malegaon Civic Body. When Malegaon Municipal Council was elevated into a Corporation, he became a Corporator.

Ejaz Beg will contest the Assembly Election for the first time.

Malegaon Central Assembly Seat has been a battle ground between Congress and the erstwhile Janata Party which converted into Janata Dal (Secular) and now Samajwadi Party (SP) for a long time.

Local Congress leaders who won from this seat in the past are Haroon Ansari, Ayesha Hakeem (Aisha Hakim), Shaikh Rasheed and Asif Shaikh Rasheed.

But, the seat has been held for 35 long years by veteran socialist leader and former minister in Maharashtra, Nehal Ahmed who went on to become the first Mayor of Malegaon Municipal Corporation.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made inroads here when its nominee Mufti Ismail Qasmi defeated incumbent Congress MLA Shaikh Asif. Mufti Ismael had won the 2009 Maharashtra elections as Independent.

Hence, it was very much clear that the Congress, part of INDIA alliance now, will have its candidate here in Malegaon Central. This was despite the fact that Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally in Malegaon on Oct 18 announced Shan e Hind, daughter of Nehal Ahmed, to be the party's nominee.

Meanwhile, Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen has confirmed its sitting MLA Mufti Ismail as its candidate for the 2024 Maharashtra Polls from Malegaon Central.

On the other hand, Asif Shaikh Rashid, former Congress MLA who later resigned the party and joined the NCP, has decided to contest the 2024 election as Independent.

In a related development, the Shiv Sena (UBT) - another INDIA alliance partner, has already confirmed Advay Hiray as the party candidate from the Malegaon Outer Assembly seat.

The Malegaon Outer seat is represented since 2009 by Dada Bhuse – Shiv Sena stalwart and Cabinet Minister in the present Maharashtra Government of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

About Asif Zakaria

Asif Zakaria's father Ahmed Zakaria was MLA in 1980-1985. Asif's uncle Rafiq Zakaria was a veteran Congress leader and former minister in Maharashtra.

Asif Zakaria has been named by the Congress as its candidate from Bandra West (Vandre West) assembly seat in Mumbai.

Bandra West is currently represented by Ashish Shelar - President of Mumbai BJP.

Asif Zakaria had contested the 2019 election from here. He had however lost the seat to BJP's Shelar by over 25,000 votes.

The Congress Party is contesting the 2024 state elections in Maharashtra in alliance with the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The three parties have confirmed seat sharing on 255 of the total 288 seats in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha saying each one of them will contest on 85 seats.

But, with the release of its 3rd list, the Congress Party has confirmed the names of 87 candidates.

Polling for the 2024 Maharashtra elections will be held on Nov 20, 2024. Counting of votes will be done on Nov 23, 2024 when the results are also expected to be announced.

