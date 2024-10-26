Maha Polls 2024: Dhule done, suspense prevails over INDIA pick in Malegaon

Suspense prevailed over the INDIA alliance candidate in Malegaon Central Assembly Constituency even as the Shiv Sena (UBT) declared former MLA Anil Gote as its candidate from the Dhule City for the 2024 Maharashtra Elections

Saturday October 26, 2024 5:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Anil Gote (L) has been confirmed by Shiv Sena (UBT) as INDIA alliance candidate in Dhule City, however suspense prevails over Malegaon Central candidate.]

Mumbai: Suspense prevailed over the INDIA alliance candidate in Malegaon Central Assembly Constituency even as the Shiv Sena (UBT) declared former MLA Anil Gote as its candidate from the Dhule City for the 2024 Maharashtra Elections.

The Congress Party Thursday released its first list confirming candidates in 48 assembly seats of Maharashtra. The party on Saturday released second list confirming the candidates in 23 Assembly seats.

The Malegaon Central and Dhule City seats have traditionally been the Congress quota seats. But, while Dhule City went to Shiv Sena (UBT), Malegaon Central still awaits confirmation.

Malegaon Central Assembly Constituency

Malegaon Central Assembly Seat has been a battle ground between Congress and the erstwhile Janata Party which converted into Janata Dal (Secular) and now Samajwadi Party (SP) for long.

Local Congress leaders who won from this seat in the past are Haroon Ansari, Ayesha Hakeem (Aisha Hakim), Shaikh Rasheed and Asif Shaikh Rasheed.

But, the seat has been held for 35 long years by veteran socialist leader and former minister in Maharashtra, Nehal Ahmed who went on to become the first Mayor of Malegaon Municipal Corporation.

In the 2019 assembly elections, Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) made inroads here when its nominee Mufti Ismail Qasmi defeated incumbent Congress MLA Shaikh Asif. Mufti Ismael had won the 2009 Maharashtra elections as Independent.

So, it is assumed that the Congress, part of INDIA alliance now, will have its candidate here in Malegaon Central.

But, Samajwadi Party (SP) is batting and using all efforts in its hand, to have its nominee contest from Malegaon Central.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing a public rally in Malegaon on Oct 18, 2024, announced the name of Shan e Hind as the party nominee.

Shan e Hind is the daughter of former MLA Nehal Ahmed.

On the other hand, asserting that Malegaon Central has been a Congress seat in every election after independent, Malegaon Congress Party President Ejaz Baig (Ejaz Beg) is seeking his nomination from here.

The INDIA alliance sources said that Akhilesh Yadav is personally bargaining with Rahul Gandhi for the Malegaon Central assembly seat. But the Congress is yet to make a call. And hence delay in the announcement.

Meanwhile, Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen has confirmed its sitting MLA Mufti Ismail as its candidate for the 2024 Maharashtra Polls.

On the other hand, Asif Shaikh Rashid, former Congress MLA who later resigned the party and joined the NCP, has decided to contest the 2024 election as Independent.

In a related development, the Shiv Sena (UBT) - another INDIA alliance partner, has already confirmed Advay Hiray as the party candidate from the Malegaon Outer Assembly seat.

The Malegaon Outer seat is represented since 2009 by Dada Bhuse – Shiv Sena stalwart and Cabinet Minister in the present Maharashtra Government of the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar).

Dhule City Assembly Constituency

Dhule region - comprising of Dhule Rural and Dhule City assembly seats, has been a Congress bastion. The Dhule seat has been represented by the Congress MLAs a number of times before the delimitation exercise in 2002.

However, political equation changed after the delimitation exercise when the Congress lost hold in the Dhule City assembly constituency though continuing to dominate control in the Dhule Rural seat.

The Dhule City seat is currently represented by Shah Faruk Anwar (Farook Shah) of the AIMIM. The AIMIM has nominated him again for the 2024 Polls.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) while releasing its second list for the 2024 Maharashtra state elections confirmed former MLA Anil Gote as its candidate. The BJP had confirmed Anup Agrawal as its candidate in Dhule City.

Anil Gote had won the 1999 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav as Samajwadi Party candidate. He won the 2009 election as Loksangram Party candidate and the 2014 election as BJP candidate. In 2019, he again contested the election as Loksangram Party candidate but lost the seat to Farooq Shah of AIMIM.

Anil Gote will face Farook Shah of AIMIM and BJP’s Anup Agrawal who will be contesting the assembly elections for the first time.

The Dhule Rural seat as on today is represented by Kunal Rohidas Patil. Kunal Patil has won two previous elections from here and the Congress has nominated him once again.



