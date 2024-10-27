Microsoft sacks Egyptian Techies over vigil for Palestinians

Tech giant Microsoft has fired two of its employees for organising vigil in support for the Palestinians killed in Gaza and other occupied lands.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Egyptians Hossam Mabed Nasr and Abdo Mohamed said they were fired by Microsoft over the phone call several hours after hosting a lunchtime vigil on Thursday, October 24.

They were both reportedly members of a coalition of employees called “No Azure for Apartheid” that opposes Microsoft’s sale of its cloud computing technology to the Israeli government.

The vigil in solidarity with the Palestinian victims of the Israeli barbarism was organised at the Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft confirmed it sacked the Egyptian techies but declined to provide detailed information on the matter.

In a statement released on Friday, October 25, 2024, Microsoft just said “some employees were terminated in accordance with internal policy” without elaborating further.

Gaza latest update

Pro-Palestine solidarity rallies and vigils are being across the United States and other parts of the world ever since Israeli occupation forces invaded Gaza a year ago killing more than 42,000 Palestinians – majority of them women and children.

Israel invaded Gaza in response to Operation al Aqsa initiated by Hamas and other Resistance groups fighting the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

Unofficial figure put Gaza death toll as 300,000.

In the last 12 hours alone, the Israeli forces have massacred 47 Palestinians in Gaza, including 43 in northern Gaza.

Expressing his concerns, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Sunday, “Shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction” in northern Gaza.

Earlier, in the day, Francesca Albanese , the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said, “The entire population of Gaza is at risk of dying in a genocide that has been announced and executed under our watch.”

