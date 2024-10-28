NEOM throws open 'Sindalah' for public

NEOM governing body Sunday October 27, 2024 opened Sindalah - the luxury island destination and first physical showcase of the new city synonymous with a new future, for general public

Monday October 28, 2024 0:14 AM , ummid.com News Network

"NEOM Sindalah, the luxury island destination and first physical showcase of NEOM, has been unveiled by the NEOM Board of Directors", the board said in a statement released Sunday October 27, 2024.

Named NEOM , the new city being built in Saudi Arabia first unveiled by Prince Mohammed in 2017, is Saudi Arabia's flagship business and tourism development on the Red Sea coast and a central project in the 2030 Vision that seeks to diversify the economy.

"Two years after its announcement, NEOM Sindalah is the first NEOM destination that will open its doors to the world", the NEOM said in a social post.

Sindalah presents the new global yachting season. Offering a world-class golf club, a state-of-the-art marina and vibrant social spaces like The Village and Promenade, it sets a new standard for luxury.

A new and uncharted destination is now open to the world's luxury seekers.



Set sail for Sindalah, a luxury island escape and year round yachting hub promising unique experiences above and below the water. #Sindalah #NEOM pic.twitter.com/NfRCvryMJb — SINDALAH (@NEOMSindalah) October 27, 2024

Located in the glistening azure waters of the Red Sea, five kilometers off the NEOM coastline in northwest Saudi Arabia, Sindalah is a distinctive, luxury resort destination spread over 840,000 square meters.

"Ideally positioned 17 hours by sea from key Mediterranean destinations, Sindalah will serve as NEOM's gateway to the Red Sea, providing easy access for European, Saudi and GCC yacht owners", the NEOM board said.



