OxygenOS 15 built on Android 15 to power OnePlus 12 - What's new

Monday October 28, 2024 2:05 PM , ummid.com Tech Desk

OnePlus is all set to roll-out OxygenOS 15 which is built on the latest Android version to the OnePlus 12 starting October 30.

OxygenOS 15 is built on Android 15. The company said that OxygenOS 15 open beta version will begin rolling out to the OnePlus 12 series smartphones promising a faster and more streamlined experience and having a number of new features with a minimalistic design.

OxygenOS Timeline

OnePlus had originally launched OxygenOS in March 2015 for global market. It simultaneously launched, a version of the new smartphone operating system named HydrogenOS that was exclusive to China market.

On the other hand, Oppo was already marketing ColorOS based on Google’s Android-based operating system since September 2013.

Oppo and OnePlus are both subsidiaries of Chinese smartphone maker BBK Electronics .

In March 2021, OnePlus announced to replace HydrogenOS with ColorOS 11 . Six months later, OnePlus announced in September 2021 to combine OxygenOS and ColorOS and form a unified operating system.

The company now plans to roll-out OxygenOS 15 which is built on Google’s Android 15 and is powered by AI apart from coming with a number of new features.

OxygenOS 15 roll-out timeline

OnePlus said OxygenOS 15 test version will be launched to OnePlus 12 series of smartphones on Oct 30, 2024.

OnePlus 12 series phones include OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus12R Genshin Impact Edition.

The next phones to get OxygenOS 15 are OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2. The OS will power these phone starting November 2024, the leading phone brand said.

OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Nord series phones will get the latest version of OxygenOS in December 2024 followed by OnePlus 10 series phones that will get in January 2025.

OxygenOS 15 Features

OxygenOS 15 comes with the new features designed to make OnePlus devices faster, smarter, and more secure, the phone maker said.

The Parallel Processing feature allows seamless switching between up to 20 apps without lag, and the system now uses 20 percent less storage than OxygenOS 14, freeing up space for more photos and apps.

About the stable version, OnePlus said that it will be fine-tuned based on feedback from the beta version and will be released once it meets the company’s standards.

The AI features that comes in the OS inculde AI Detail Boost and AI Unblur, which improve image clarity and resolution at the tap of a button, while AI Reflection Eraser removes unwanted reflections in photos.



