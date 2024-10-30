Pro-Israeli panellist banned for wishing death to Muslim Journalist

American broadcaster CNN banned pro-Israel guest Ryan Girdusky of right-wing MAGA Movement after he purportedly wished death for commentator and journalist Mehdi Hasan during a live show

Wednesday October 30, 2024 11:40 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Washington: American broadcaster CNN banned pro-Israel guest Ryan Girdusky of right-wing MAGA Movement after he purportedly wished death for commentator and journalist Mehdi Hasan during a live show.

The controversy occurred during CNN’s popular News Night show.

Mehdi Hasan and Ryan Girdusky both were panel guests at the show moderated by the host, Abby Philip.

The topics of the debate were whether some American right-wingers deserved to be called Nazis, and the racist remarks made in Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden Sunday October 27.

During the debate, Mehdi Hasan, commentator and founder of the media company Zeteo, said he was a supporter of the Palestinian cause and he's used to being called anti-semite.

Hearing this Ryan Girdusky quipped:

"Well, I hope your beeper does not go off”.

The comment was apparently a reference to Israel's infamous attacks in Lebanon exploding pagers and walki-talkies in September that killed 39 and left injured over 4,000 others.

There was a moment's stunned silence on the panel as the import of remark sank in. Then Mehdi Hasan retorted:

"Did you just say I should die? Are you a racist violent person inciting violence against me?"

Meanwhile, host Abby Philip and other guests criticised Ryan Girdusky for his remarks.

Amidst the din, the host announced a break. When the program resumed, Girdusky was not seated.

In a statement issued shortly afterwards, CNN said:

“There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air. We will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network.”

Off the show, Girdusky later said his remarks were actually a "joke".

“You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media. Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for", he wrote on X.

Ryan Girdusky is the member of right-wing MAGA Movement or Make America Great Again Movement.

The movement is linked with the slogan “Make America Great Again” coined and popularized by Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.



