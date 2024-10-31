9 Samajwadi Party candidates to contest 2024 Maharashtra State Elections

The Samajwadi Party (SP), originally based in Uttar Pradesh, has fielded 09 candidates in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Thursday October 31, 2024 10:08 AM , ummid.com News Network

Among the 09 candidates fielded by Akhilesh Yadav's SP in Maharashtra, 07 are Muslims.

The Samajwadi Party currently has two MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly - Abu Asim Azmi (Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar) and Raees Shaikh (Bhiwandi East). Both the candidates have been renominated from their respective seats.

The last date to file nomination for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav was October 29, 2024. The date to withdraw nomination is November 04, 2024.

List of Samajwadi Party Candidates in Maharashtra 2024

Abu Asim Azami – Sitting MLA from Shivaji Nagar, Mumbai and Maharashtra SP Chief Raees Shaikh – Sitting MLA from Bhiwandi East Riyaz Azmi – Bhiwandi West Shan e Hind Nehal Ahmed – Malegaon Central Irshad Jahagirdar - Dhule City Dr Abdul Gaffar Quadri - Aurangabad West Saeed Khan - Byculla, Mumbai Devanand Sahebrao Rochkari - Tuljapur(OSMANABAD) Adv. Revan Vishwanath Bhosale - Paranda Assembly constituency

Dr Abdul Gaffar Qadri fielded from Aurangabad West is former Working President of AIMIM Maharashtra. He resigned from the party a week ago alleging the Owaisi's party of working at the behest of the BJP.

Polling for the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, 2024. Counting of votes will be done on November 23, 2024 when the result will also be announced.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Maha Yuti alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) is in direct contest with Maha Vikas Aghadi aka INDIA alliance of Congress-NCP (Sharad Pawar)-Shiv Sena (UBT).

Among other smaller parties in the Maharshtra assembly elections are Raj Thackeray's MNS and Asad Owaisi's AIMIM .

