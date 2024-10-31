9 Samajwadi Party candidates to contest 2024 Maharashtra State Elections

Mumbai: The Samajwadi Party (SP), originally based in Uttar Pradesh, has fielded 09 candidates in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.
Among the 09 candidates fielded by Akhilesh Yadav's SP in Maharashtra, 07 are Muslims.
The Samajwadi Party currently has two MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly - Abu Asim Azmi (Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar) and Raees Shaikh (Bhiwandi East). Both the candidates have been renominated from their respective seats.
The last date to file nomination for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav was October 29, 2024. The date to withdraw nomination is November 04, 2024.
By the last date of nomination, the Samajwadi Party has confirmed candidates in 09 Assembly Constituencies in Maharashtra.
Dr Abdul Gaffar Qadri fielded from Aurangabad West is former Working President of AIMIM Maharashtra. He resigned from the party a week ago alleging the Owaisi's party of working at the behest of the BJP.
Polling for the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, 2024. Counting of votes will be done on November 23, 2024 when the result will also be announced.
In Maharashtra, the ruling Maha Yuti alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) is in direct contest with Maha Vikas Aghadi aka INDIA alliance of Congress-NCP (Sharad Pawar)-Shiv Sena (UBT).
Among other smaller parties in the Maharshtra assembly elections are Raj Thackeray's MNS and Asad Owaisi's AIMIM.
