UAE cancels Rafale deal with France over Telegram Founder’s arrest

In a latest escalation over Pavel Durov’s arrest in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has cancelled Rafale fighter jet deal despite the Telegram founder getting released on bail

Friday August 30, 2024

[Telegram founder Pavel Durov in a meeting with UAE Prime Minister Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoumwho after he was granted UAE citizenship in Feb 2022.]

Abu Dhabi: In a latest escalation over Pavel Durov’s arrest in France, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has cancelled Rafale fighter jet deal despite the Telegram founder getting released on bail.

Russia born Telegram founder Pavel Durov has multiple citizenships including that of the UAE.

Durov was arrested in France on May 24 when he arrived at Paris-Le Bourget Airport outside Paris from Azerbaijan on a private plane. He was produced in the court on the next day, and later released on bail.

Despite the Telegram Founder's release, the UAE announced to cancel the Rafale deal.

The oil rich stat had struck a US$20 billion deal with Dassault Aviation of France to buy 80 Rafale fighter jets on December 3, 2021.

Soon after the Telegram Founder's, the UAE had suspended the deal. It however now announced to cancel it.

Earlier, the UAE had expressed its anger over the arrest, viewing it as an affront to its sovereignty and a violation of diplomatic norms.

Durov's arrest in France was reportedly linked to accusations from French authorities, including allegations of financial crimes, cyber offenses, drug trafficking, and child exploitation on the Telegram platform.

Durov has consistently denied these allegations, claiming they are politically motivated due to his refusal to grant Western governments’ backdoor access to Telegram.

