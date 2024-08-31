Outrage as Muslim elderly man assaulted on train near Nashik - Watch video

A shocking incident of an elderly Muslim man being beaten by co-passengers on a train near Nashik district of Maharashtra has sparked widespread outrage.

Saturday August 31, 2024 10:24 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Condemning the shocking incident, Imran Pratapgarhi, MP from Maharashtra and Chairperson of the Congress’ Minority Department, said that the assault was representative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new India.

“An entire crowd of people is assaulting and abusing an elderly Muslim passenger in a train, and all of this is happening under official protection,” he wrote on social media platform X.

"How painful is this video. Has travelling in Indian trains now become such that any mob can beat up anyone?" he asked.

"Is this the same Amritkaal (immortal time) that you speak of?" the Congress leader asked tagging Prime Minister Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Imran Pratapgarhi's comments came after a video of an elderly man being assaulted by Hindu passengers on a train in Maharashtra's Nashik district on suspicion that he was carrying beef surfaced on social media.



The video of the incident, which took place near Igatpuri on Dhule Express, is of August 28, 2024.

Sharing the video on his X handle, former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel called out the government and police for turning a blind eye against "the forces of hatred", adding that citizens could no longer remain silent spectators to such crimes.

हम सिर्फ मूकदर्शक नहीं बने रह सकते। अब समय आ गया है कि हम, सभी धर्मनिरपेक्ष भारतीयों को इन ताकतों को हराने के लिए एक साथ आना चाहिए। इन लोगों के बीच कितना ज़हर फैल गया है और वे किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति के साथ ऐसा करने के बारे में कैसे सोच सकते हैं जो शायद उनके दादा की उम्र का है। बहुत हो… pic.twitter.com/VVRCMothto — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) August 31, 2024

He also called upon the secular-minded Indians to come together to defeat forces of hatred.

"How so much poison has spread among these men and how could they even think of doing such a thing to somebody who maybe their grandfathers age", Jaleel wrote.

"We just can’t be mute spectators. It’s high time we, all secular Indians should come together to defeat these forces", he added.

The Government Railway Police meanwhile said it has identified the elderly man as Haji Ashraf Munyar of Jalgaon. He was on his way to Kalyan to meet his daughter.

The Police said it has also identified some of the accused and a case has been filed against them in Thane.

Elsewhere in India, a case of mob lynching of a Muslim migrant worker over beef rumours is also being reported from Haryana .

