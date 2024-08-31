Malegaon mourns demise of A.G. Noorani

Malegaon: The City of Powerloom Malegaon Friday mourned the sad demise of A.G. Noorani, acclaimed writer, author and constitutional expert who died in Mumbai a day ago.

“A.G. Noorani and people of Malegaon had a common link in a way that both of them never surrendered to the communal forces be it before or after 2014”, Aleem Faizee, General Secretary of All India Momin Conference Malegaon, said.

Moving a condolence resolution at an All India Momin Conference event in Malegaon, Aleem Faizee hailed the contributions of Abdul Ghafoor Noorani, who was popular as A.G. Noorani.

“A.G. Noorani was a practicing and acclaimed lawyer, and has some very high profile cases to his credit. But he was more of a lawyer outside the court where he used his pen to protect human rights and civil liberties, and uphold secularism”, Aleem Faizee said.

Faizee said A.G. Noorani wrote countless articles and authored dozens of books on topics that are considered sensitive and normally avoided, especially after 2014.

“Be it Hyderabad Police Action , Demolition of Babri Masjid, Kashmir dispute and Article 370 or framing of Muslims in the fabricated terror cases, A.G. Noorani wrote on all these issues and highlighted the bias and misuse of power without mincing words”, Faizee said.

“India changed after 2014 and most of the people writing on these issues went either in silent mode or changed stand. A.G. Noorani however did not stop. Besides, regular articles, he wrote at the age of 89 “The RSS – A Menace to India” in 2019 that shook the present dispensation and its supporters”, Aleem Faizee said.

"He was 93 but was working on another book analysing the SC verdict of Babri Masjid land dispute when he breathed his last Thursady", he said.

AG Noorani's published work included The Kashmir Question, Badruddin Tyabji Ministers' Misconduct, Brezhnev's Plan for Asian Security, The Presidential System, The Trial of Bhagat Singh, Constitutional Questions in India and The RSS and the BJP: A Division of Labour. He also authored the biographies of Badruddin Tyabji and Dr Zakir Hussain.

Aleem Faizee said A.G. Noorani had a powerful hold on the Constitution of India and constitutions of other countries, and would quote them with much ease in his articles and speeches.

“His column “Constitutional Questions”, which was known for its meticulous research and balanced analysis of complex legal issues, ran in Frontline Magazine for over three decades. He was also a regular contributor to leading publications like Economic & Political Weekly (EPW), The Hindustan Times, and The Statesman”, Faizee recalled.

Aleem Faizee said A.G. Noorani’s opinions were never disputed and challenged, and even his critics could not labelled them biased.

“If A.G. Noorai criticised Sardar Patel for his policies towards Kashmir, Hyderabad and Muslims, he did not spare Mohammed Ali Jinnah. If he slammed the RSS and BJP for their aggressive communal policies, he also took on Congress and Indira Gandhi over Emergency”, Faizee said.

Aleem Faizee said A.G. Noorani was very sensitive towards his reputation and the opinions, analysis and research work penned in countless articles and books.

“This is perhaps why he neither accepted any position nor received any award. Still, he was called for consultations by judges, legal fraternities, students and faculties of Political Science and also by governments on matters related to the Indian Constitution and international boundaries”, Faizee said.

Aleem Faizee said the condolence messages pouring in ever since his demise are a testimony to A.G. Noorani's greatness and acknowledgment of his immense contributions.

“An acclaimed lawyer, a fearless writer, constitutional expert, a legend, a man of letters, one of the best legal brains in India, the legendary legal luminary and powerhouse of knowledge are the powerful words that people are using for Noorani, and these are the people who themselves are people of knowledge and research”, Aleem Faizee said.

“The All India Momin Conference - on behalf of its office bearers and people of Malegaon, mourn the demise of the renowned scholar and great son of India”, he said.

The condolence resolution mourning the demise of A.G. Noorani was impromptu and passed at the All India Momin Conference Malegaon event held to mark the foundation stone of Bun’kar Bhavan and Study Centre.

