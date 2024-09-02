Rahul Gandhi: Modi govt giving free hand to those attacking Muslims

Monday September 2, 2024 0:37 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of giving free hand to the miscreants involved in mob lynching and those attacking Muslims and people from other minority communities in different parts of India.

"These miscreants have got free hand from the BJP government, that is why they have got the courage to do this", Rahul Gandhi said.

"Attacks on minorities, especially Muslims, are continuing and the government machinery is watching as a mute spectator", the Congress MP said.

Rahul Gandhi's condemnation of the Modi government came after a Muslim man was beaten to death in Haryana and an elderly Muslim man was beaten and abused in a train near Nashik in Maharashra .

The senior Congress leader also accused the BJP of establishing a "reign of fear" across the country and using hatred as a "political waepon".

"Those who have climbed the ladder of power by using hatred as a political weapon are continuously establishing the reign of fear across the country", Rahul said.

"Hateful elements hidden in the form of mobs are openly spreading violence, challenging the rule of law", Gandhi said.

Calling the attacks on Muslims, an attack on the unity and Constitution of India, Rahul asked authorities to take action against anarchists.

"Any attack on the communal unity of India and the rights of Indians is an attack on the Constitution, which we will not tolerate at all. The authority of law must be established by taking the strictest action against such anarchic elements", he said.

Directly blaming the ruling BJP of spreading hatred, Rahul said, "No matter how much effort BJP makes, we will win this historic battle to unite India against hatred."

