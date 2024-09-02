Cabinet approves Manmad Indore Railway Line via Malegaon

Monday September 2, 2024 9:55 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet Monday September 02, 2024, once again, approved Manmad Indore Railway Line via Malegaon, this time vowing to complete the project by 2028-29.

“The new railway line running on 309 kilometres will provide shortest rail connectivity between two major commercial hubs - Mumbai and Indore”, the Ministry of Railways said.

The new railway line, to pass through two districts of Maharashtra and four districts of Madhya Pradesh, if built successfully will reduce the distance from Mumbai to Indore by about 171 kilometres.

“The approved project, apart from connecting commercial hubs Mumbai and Indore through the shortest rail route, will also connect the unconnected areas of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh”, the Railway Ministry said.

The total cost of project is Rs 18,036 crore and will be completed by 2028-29, the Rail Ministry said.

“The proposed new line between Indore and Manmad will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways”, the Ministry of Railways said.

With this project 30 new stations will be constructed, providing enhancing connectivity to aspirational district Barwani.

New Line project will provide connectivity to approx. 1,000 villages and about 30 Lakh population.

The project will also generate direct employment for about 102 lakh man-days during construction.

The demand for Manmad Indore Railway line via Malegaon and Dhule is 100 year old. Owing to the popular demand, the new railway line has been approved multiple times when budgetary allocations were also made by Railways Minister in UPA as well as NDA governments.

The last time the Mumbai Indore Railway line via Malegaon and Dhule was in news when the foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Modi in February 2019.

Manmad Indore Railway - Timeline

The first ever survey for this railway route, which is supposed to pass through Malegaon, Dhule, Nerdana, Shirpur and Mahu before culminating at Indore, was done long before the independence in 1908. When Lalu Prasad Yadav was Railway Minister, he ordered feasibility survey of this project. When Suresh Prabhu presented his first railway budget in 2015, he ordered a fresh survey allocating a fund of Rs.1.32 cr for the purpose. The new railway line was approved by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu in the 2016 Railway Budget. This was the second time Railway Ministry had given nod to Manmad-Indore railway line via Malegaon-Dhule. In 2012, then Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi had included this project in the 2012 Railway Budget. The project even though sanctioned by the Railway Ministry under Dinesh Trivedi could not be completed as the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh was not ready to share the 25% cost even though the Congress government in Maharashtra allocated the remaining 25% of the project in its budget. In December 2013, the Madhya Pradesh High Court pulled up the state government for the delay in implementation of Indore- Manmad rail line project and asked if the state would give its share of money to the project or not. On August 28, 2018 , an MoU for the 362 km Indore-Dhule-Malegaon-Manmad New Railway Line Project was signed between JNPT- Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Railways, Govt of Maharashtra and Govt of Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the new railway line on February 16, 2019, barely few months before the 2019 Parliamentary elections. On September 02, 2024, Union Cabinet approves the project ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, vowing this time that it will be completed by 2028-29.

"The project will provide direct connectivity to Pithampur Auto Cluster (houses 90 large units and 700 small and medium industries) from gateway port of JNPA and other state ports", the Ministry of Railway said.

"Project will also provide direct connectivity to millet producing districts of Madhya Pradesh and Onion producing districts of Maharashtra which further facilitates in the distribution of the same to northern and southern parts of the country", the Ministry said.

