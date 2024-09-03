Huawei Tri Fold Phone Release Date Confirmed

Leading smartphone manufacturer, Huawei, has confirmed the date for its highly teased tri-fold phone.

Tuesday September 3, 2024 10:26 AM , ummid.com News Network

The Chinese brand has scheduled a grand ceremony to launch new products on September 10 - including the company’s first tri-fold phone as confirmed by the teaser poster.

The poster shows a phone folding at two different angles with two hinges in a Z shape.

Earlier, Huawei's 3-fold smartphone was published by Huawei's CEO himself.

In the released images, Huawei CEO Richard Yu is seen using a three-fold phone while sitting an aeroplane.

Huawei tri fold smartphone is releaing around the same time as the iPhone 16 series.

