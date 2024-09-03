Hindu student 'mistaken for cow smuggler' shot dead in Haryana

A Hindu student in Haryana's Faridabad, identified as Aryan Mishra, has been chased in a car and killed by 'cow vigilantes' who mistook him for a cattle smuggler

Tuesday September 3, 2024 11:18 AM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: A Hindu student in Haryana's Faridabad, identified as Aryan Mishra, has been chased in a car and killed by 'cow vigilantes' who mistook him for a cattle smuggler.

The brutal murder of the Hindu student took place on August 23 but surfaced days after one Muslim migrant worker was beaten to death by the "cow vigilantes" in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.

The killing of the Muslim migrant worker had sparked outrage. However, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, reacting on the incident, said that villagers revere the cow and if they sense some untoward situation then "who could stop them?"

Aryan Mishra was chased for 30 km

Aryan Mishra, a student of class 12th, was shot dead by the cow vigilante on August 23, 2024 near Haryana's Gadhpuri.

According to NDTV, the incident occurred along the Delhi-Agra Highway where the Hindutva goons chased the victim's car for almost 30 km.

The accused have been identified as Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh, the Police said.

Aryan Mishra went out with his friends Harshit and Shanky in a Duster car around midnight on August 23 to eat noodles.

Aryan shot at near the neck

During questioning, the accused told Police that they had received information that some cattle smugglers were conducting surveillance in the city using Duster and Fortuner SUVs.

They also said the "alleged cattle smugglers" were calling their associates to pick up cows in a truck from isolated areas.

The "cow vigalantes", who were also in a car, spotted the Duster and signalled it to stop. Harshit was driving the Duster car. Shanky and two women were seated in the back of the car. The accused asked them to stop the car but they refused and sped up, according to India Today.

The "cow vigilantes", convinced that the Duster occupants were cattle smugglers, began chasing them.

Harshit drove the car for about 30 kilometres and broke through the barrier at the Palwal toll plaza.

The accused then opened fire on the Duster and a bullet went through the rear window and struck Aryan near the neck.

Police sources said that the weapon used to kill the victim was illegal. All the accused are under police custody and further investigation into the case is underway.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.