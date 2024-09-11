Bengaluru hosts workshop on Islamic Psychotherapy for health professionals

Muslim health professionals in India’s Bengaluru in the last week had a thrilling experience when they were introduced to Traditional Islamically Integrated Psychotherapy (TIIP) by renowned Islamic psychologist Yaqeen Sikander

Bengaluru (India): Muslim health professionals in India's Bengaluru in the last week had a thrilling experience when they were introduced to Traditional Islamically Integrated Psychotherapy (TIIP) by renowned Islamic psychologist Yaqeen Sikander.

Yaqeen Sikander was invited for a 5-day workshop jointly organised by Mind and Brain Hospital and Khalil Centre.

The workshop held from August 31 to September 04, 2024 in partnership with the Centre for Study and Research (CSR India) and International Students of Islamic Psychology (ISIP) aimed at introducing the innovative therapeutic framework of TIIP to Indian mental health professionals.

About Traditional Islamically Integrated Psychotherapy

Traditional Islamically Integrated Psychotherapy (TIIP) is developed by Khalil Centre’s interdisciplinary team of Islamic scholars and psychologists.

The programme integrates contemporary behavioural science within an Islamic epistemological framework.

Originally conceptualised by Dr. Hooman Keshavarzi and Dr. Amber Haque in 2013, the model has been further developed by Khalil Centre’s team, including Dr. Fahad Khan and Dr. Khalid Elzamzamy.

The programme approved by American Psychological Association (APA) is an evidence-based approach tailored to meet the needs of Muslim patients. It has been continuously refined through ongoing research.

About Yaqeen Sikander

Yaqeen Sikander is a clinical psychologist and certified TIIP practitioner based in Istanbul, Turkey.

Sikander, who led the sessions at the workshop, is currently pursuing a doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul, simultaneously receiving specialised TIIP training from Dr. Keshavarzi.

Yaqeen Sikander’s sessions in Bengaluru offered valuable insights into merging spirituality with modern clinical practice, a core aspect of TIIP.

TIIP Workshop Bengaluru

The TIIP Workshop Bengaluru commenced with a Meet and Greet session at Shifaa Hospital, Bengaluru, where Yaqeen Sikander shared his journey through global education and his career in psychology.

This session also featured presentations from Dr. Asfiya Khaleel, Psychiatrist and Director of Ummeed Deaddiction and Rehab Centre, Bengaluru, and Dr. Fiaz Ahmed Sattar, one of the leading psychiatrists in Bengaluru.

Both the speakers provided their insights from years of experience, enriching the discussion on integrating holistic approaches in clinical practice.

Zulekha Shakoor Rajani, Co-Head of the Islamic Psychology Department at Mind and Brain Hospital, shared a presentation on the evolution of Islamic psychology globally and in India exploring its development and future prospects.

Zulekha Shakoor Rajani along with Shujauddin Fahad Inamdar had in June 2024 travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, to undergo TIIP training organised by Khalil Centre where she completed her TIIP Level 2 training while Shujauddin completed his TIIP Level 1 training. While addressing the workshop, Zulekha also shared with the audience her TIIP training experience.

"Attending the TIIP training in Istanbul was a transformative experience that deepened my understanding of the vital connection between Islamic principles and modern psychological practices," she said.

"It became clear to me that Muslim mental health professionals in India needed access to this invaluable approach. By bringing TIIP to Bengaluru, we aimed to introduce Islamic psychology to a broader community of psychologists, therapists, and counsellors, helping them integrate spirituality with their clinical practice”, she added.

After the introductory Meet and Greet session at Shifaa Hospital, the attendees participated in the workshop at Mind and Brain Hospital, focusing on Mastering Therapeutic Excellence. This session covered holistic case conceptualisation, integrative therapeutic interventions, and fostering self-efficacy to enhance client outcomes.

The 4th day of the workshop was held at Ummeed Deaddiction and Rehab Centre, Bengaluru, where Yaqeen Sikander provided introduction to Islamic psychology, discussing its core principles and the role of the practitioner in integrating spirituality into therapy.

The event concluded with a Tafakkur session — a short spiritual retreat emphasising psycho-spiritual contemplation. This session, led by Yaqeen Sikander and Shujauddin Fahad Inamdar, offered the participants a unique experience of Islamic meditation and holistic healing.

'Just a beginning'

The workshop was a huge success, offering participants practical tools and insights that will enhance their ability to provide holistic, culturally relevant care.

“I am confident this is just the beginning of a much-needed shift in the way mental health is approached in our community.

"The success of this TIIP workshop has exceeded our expectations”, said Dr. Safiya MS, Psychiatrist and Director of Mind and Brain Hospital, the organiser of the event.

"The response from mental health professionals across the country has been overwhelmingly positive, reflecting a clear demand for approaches that integrate Islamic principles with psychiatric and psychological care.

“We believe this workshop will serve as a catalyst for the wider acceptance and practice of Islamic psychology in India. It is our hope that this initiative will inspire more professionals to explore and implement holistic, faith-based mental health practices, ultimately benefiting both practitioners and patients alike”, she said.

Mind and Brain Hospital, which hosted the workshop, is a leading neuropsychiatric treatment facility in Bengaluru. The hospital had established India's first Islamic Psychology Department, co-headed by Zulekha Shakoor Rajani and Shujauddin Fahad Inamdar in 2023.

The department is dedicated to advancing mental health treatments that integrate modern psychological practices with Islamic principles.

