She hates Israel, No, I don't: Trump, Harris fight over loyalty to Israel

Wednesday September 11, 2024 12:39 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania): Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump met face to face for the first time ever in Tuesday’s presidential debate fighting over actually is more loyal to Israel.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were debating on a number of national and international issues, including Israel and Palestine, in the presidential debate Tuesday broadcasted live on U.S. televisions.

At one point of the debate, Donal Trump said Kamala Harris hates Israel and if she comes to power, the Zionist state will be vanished. Kamala Harris said it was not true.

“She hates Israel. She refused to be there when Netanyahu visited the United States and addressed the Congress. Instead, she was at a solidarity party.

“She hates Israel. If she is president, I believe that Israel will not exist within two years from now.

Trump also accused Harris of hating Arabs.

“She hates Israel. At the same time, she hates the Arab population because the whole place is going to get blown up… Arabs, Jewish people and Israel”, he said.

“This will never happen if I am elected president”, Trump said adding he will also end the Russian Ukraine war.

Kamala Harris refuted Trump’s allegations, and said what her Republican rival is claiming is wrong.

“That’s absolutely not true. I have my entire career and life supported Israel and the Israeli people. He knows that but he is trying to distract from the reality”, Harris, whose husband is a Jew, said.

Tump and Harris were fighting over loyalty to Israel at the time the far right Zionist regime in the Arab land has massacred more than 41,000 Palestinians since Oct 7, 2023.

The indication of the U.S. Foreign Policy and its stand towards Israel also come at the time when the International Jourt of Justice (ICJ) has ruled Israeli occupation of Palestinian land illegal .

In a separate ruling, the ICJ also termed Israeli military operation, that is criticised by people across the world including the United States, as genocide .

Nonetheless, Harris reaffirmed that she and Biden are working tirelessly towards a ceasefire.

"Double Standard"

Harris’ assertion has been rejected by pro-Palestine advocacy groups.

“Vice President Harris, you can’t talk about achieving a ceasefire — much less Palestinian freedom — while the US is providing billions of dollars in weapons to support Israel’s genocide,” , the Institute for Middle Eastern Understanding Policy Project, said.

It also suggested Harris applied a different standard to Ukraine than to Palestine.

“VP Harris is right to condemn Russia for taking Ukrainian territory by force — a violation of international law. Where is her condemnation of Israel taking Palestinian territory by force?”

Another political action group, representing the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, also called out Harris’s comments as hollow.

“Harris cannot turn the page and be a new generation of leadership if she continues to hold onto the policies that deny Palestinian rights and arms Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people,” they wrote.

Abortion Rights, Migrants

During the debate the two presidential nominees also talked about the healthcare legislation, abortion rights and race, with Trump repeatedly seeking to turn the conversation to the economy and immigration, reiterating false stories about migrants stealing and eating people’s pets.

“I pledge to you when Congress passes a bill to put back in place the protections of Roe v Wade, as President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law,” Harris said.

Trump has hailed the Supreme Court’s decision, which was made by several conservative justices he appointed.

The former president says the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning the right to abortion rightly brought the issue back to the states to regulate it.

“I am not signing a ban,” he said, adding that a national abortion ban is not needed.

Trump also decried what he described as an influx of migrants coming into the US. He called Harris a “Marxist”, invoking the Vice President’s late father, whom he referred to as a “Marxist professor in economics”.

Trump argued that the fees he plans to impose on foreign imports will not raise prices in the US. “Who’s going to have higher prices is China and all of the countries that have been ripping us off for years,” Trump said.

The debate was moderated by ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis. Soon after the Philadelphia Tuesday, Harris' campaign batted for another debate.

Meanwhile, Trump said the TV debate with Kamala Harris Tuesday was the "best debate he's ever had", adding that he had a "good time doing it".

