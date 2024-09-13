HC says IAF officer’s arrest in rape case could spoil his career, grants him bail

In a ruling likely to spark outrage, Jammu and Kashmir High Court Friday (September 13, 2024) granted pre-arrest bail to the Indian Air Force (IAF) who is facing charges of sexual assault and rape

Srinagar: In a ruling likely to spark outrage, Jammu and Kashmir High Court Friday (September 13, 2024) granted pre-arrest bail to the Indian Air Force (IAF) who is facing charges of sexual assault and rape.

"The prima facie case for indulgence is made out at this stage as the petitioner who is serving as Wing Commander in the Air Force Station, Srinagar and in case of his arrest his reputation as well as the service career shall be jeopardized," Bar and Bench reported citing the J&K Court order.

The IAF Wing Commander had approached the Jammu and Kashmir High Court for anticipatory bail after a rape case was booked against him.

The case against the Indian Force Officer is related to the complaint filed by his junior. Both the officers are based in Kashmir capital Srinagar.

In her complaint filed at Budgam Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir, the female IAF officer also accused the officer of forcing her into oral sex.

Following the FIR against the senior IAF Officer, the Indian Air Force also ordered an internal inquiry to probe the allegations.

The high court also directed the police not to file the chargesheet without its permission.

"This court has allowed the investigation to continue. However, we direct that the chargesheet shall not be filed without the permission of this court",

a single bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal said in its order.

The court, however, imposed strict bail conditions that include two sureties of Rs 50,000 each and restricting the accused from leaving the Union Territory without prior permission of his commanding officer.

