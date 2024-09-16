Lunar Eclipse Sept 18, 2024 - Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch

A Partial Lunar Eclipse will grace India, Pakistan and the adjoining countries on September 18, 2024

Monday September 16, 2024 11:52 PM , ummid.com News Network

Lunar Eclipse September 2024: Stargazers and cosmic enthusiasts can prepare for a partial Lunar Eclipse that will grace India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the adjoining countries on September 18, 2024.

Second lunar eclipse of the year, the upcoming lunar eclipse, commonly known as Chandra Grahan is scheduled for the wee hours of the morning Wednesday Sept 18, 2024.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow on our planet's only natural satellite, as explained by Space.com.

Lunar eclipses also provide clear evidence that the Earth is spherical, not flat, as the planet forms a curved shadow on the moon. This shadow, at times, appears as if it’s taking a bite out of the moon.

List of Countries and Cities to watch Lunar Eclipse 2024

The partial lunar eclipse this Wednesday can be seen in Europe, Much of Asia, Africa, North America, South America, the Pacific, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean, the Arctic and Antarctica.

In India and Pakistan, it will however not be visible as the Moon will be below the horizon during the cosmic event.

Start and End Time

It will begin at 8:41 p.m. EDT (0141 GMT on Sept. 18), the maximum point of the eclipse will occur at 10:44 p.m. EDT (0341 GMT on Sept. 18) and the partial lunar eclipse will end at 12:47 a.m. EDT on Sept. 18 (0547 GMT).

The timing of the eclipse as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) are Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 06:11 AM, Partial Eclipse Begins: 07:42 AM, Maximum Eclipse: 08:14 AM, Partial Eclipse Ends: 08:45 AM and Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 10:17 AM.

The total duration of the partial lunar eclipse is 4 hours and 6 minutes, according to space.com.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.