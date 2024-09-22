International Press Freedom Award to Shrouq Al Aila for Gaza war coverage

Palestinian Journalist Shrouq Al Aila, who has been covering Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, has been selected for the 2024 International Press Freedom Award, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said

Sunday September 22, 2024

[Image posted by Shrouq Al Aila on Instagram @shrouqaila.]

London: Palestinian Journalist Shrouq Al Aila, who has been covering Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, has been selected for the 2024 International Press Freedom Award, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said.

The CPJ said the 2024 International Press Freedom Award will be conferred on 04 journalists, including Shrouq Al Aila.

"The award ceremony will be held in November", the CPJ said.

Alongside Al Aila, CPJ’s International Press Freedom Awards this year will also recognize journalists Quimy de Leon from Guatemala, Alsu Kurmasheva who was detained in Russia, and Samira Sabou from Niger.

"The four journalists selected for the award have withstood extraordinary challenges to continue reporting on their communities while experiencing war, prison, government crackdowns, and the rising criminalization of their work,” the CPJ said in a statement.

About Shrouq Al Aila

A journalist, producer and researcher, Al Aila assumed leadership of Ain Media, a Gaza-based independent production company, after Roshdi Sarraj - her husband and the firm’s co-founder, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in October.

On Oct. 7, the Israeli military launched a bombing campaign across the Gaza Strip after Hamas carried out a surprise attack in southern Israel. The hostilities have so far killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to the enclave’s health authority.

The onslaught has displaced more than 90 percent of Gaza’s population at least once, devastated the health, sanitation and water services, and annihilated entire residential neighborhoods.

Repeatedly displaced by the Israeli bombardment, Al Aila continues to cover the war and its devastating impact on Gaza’s residents.

Al Aila and her late husband Sarraj were on a business trip in Saudi Arabia when the war started in their hometown Gaza, prompting them to quickly return to report on the developments.

On Oct. 22, Sarraj was killed in an Israeli airstrike, and Al Aila swiftly assumed responsibility and headed their company, Ain Media.

Earlier, Palestinian journalists covering Israel’s brutal war in Gaza, including Nasser Abu Baker, were as Laureates of the 2024 UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize .

In July 2024, Bisan Owda, a Palestinian Journalist, Filmmaker and Activist was nominated for News and Documentary Emmy Award .

In another landmark moment for Palestine, 04 Palestinian Journalists , who reported from war-hit Gaza, were nominated for the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize.

The international awards conferred on Palestinian journalists is not going down well with the Zionist killers. In June this year, International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) had conferred the 2024 Courage in Journalism Award on Maha Hussaini. The award was however rescinded after protest by neoconservatives and supporters of Israeli massacre of Palestinians.

[With inputs from Arab News.]

