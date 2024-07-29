Gaza: Bisan Owda nominated for News and Documentary Emmy

Monday July 29, 2024 10:39 AM , ummid.com News Network

Gaza (Palestine): Bisan Owda, a Palestinian Journalist, Filmmaker and Activist has been nominated for News and Documentary Emmy Award for her poignant storytelling and reporting from Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

"Bisan Owda has been nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy for her work with AJ+ on the series “It’s Bisan From Gaza and I’m Still Alive", AJ+ wrote on social media platform X.

Bisan Owda and Aljazeera's AJ+ had in June 2024 won Peabody Award for coverage of the devastating impact Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has had on Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

"Since Oct. 7, Bisan has captured life during Israel’s war on Gaza. In June, she won a Peabody for the same series", Aljazeera owned social media publisher said.

Emmy 2024 Nominations

The nomination of Bisan Owda for the Emmy awards has been confirmed by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) when it revealed all the nominations for The 45th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards Saturday, July 27.

The winners will be announced in September.

The awards will be presented in a 2-day ceremony held on September 25 and 26, 2024. The Emmy Awards 2024 for News Categories will be presented on the first day whereas the awards for Documentary Categories will be given to the winners on the next day.

The ceremonies will take place live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City and will be streamed on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo.

About Bisan Owda

26-year-old Bisan Owda is born and grown up in Beit Hanun - a Palestinian city in northeast Gaza Strip.

Owda has earlier worked with the United Nations on gender equality as a member of UN Women's Youth Gender Innovation Agora Forum.

An EU Goodwill Ambassador, Owda has also worked with the European Union on climate change.

Bisan Owda's award winning “It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” series brings light on the daily struggles of Gazans who have been victims of Israeli aggression amidst its genocidal war started on October 7 2023.

