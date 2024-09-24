Aamir Khan's 'Laapataa Ladies' confirmed as India's Oscar entry

The Film Federation of India (FFI) Monday September 23, 2024 confirmed Aamir Khan's 'Laapataa Ladies' as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards 2025, also known as Oscar 2025

'Laapataa Ladies' has been nominated as India's entry for the Best Foreign Film Category at the 97th Academy Awards.

The Film Federation of India is the apex body responsible for selecting India’s official entry.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan, Laapataa Ladies chronicles the story of two young newly wed brides, who got exchanged during a train ride to their husband’s homes.

The film starred Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Srivastava and Nitanshi Goel.

As many as 29 films, including 12 Hindi, 6 Tamil and 4 Malayalam films, were vying for the honour of being India’s official entry for 97th Oscar ceremony.

The film federation finally zeroed down on Laapataa Ladies and confirmed it as India's Oscar entry.

Earlier, Aamir Khan starrer 'Lagaan' represented India at the Oscars. Lagaan was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 74th Academy Awards, becoming the 3rd Indian film to be nominated in the category after 'Mother India' (1957), and Salaam Bombay. The film had secured a place in the final nominations but lost out to the Bosnian film ‘No Man's Land'.

Seven year later Aamir Khan's directorial debut 'Taare Zameen Par' was selected as India's entry to the foreign language category for Oscars at the 81st annual Academy awards. This film too failed to make it to the final rounds.



