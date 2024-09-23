Bhavin Shastri in SN 10 Scientists to Watch List 2024

Indian-origin Bhavin Shastri of Queen’s University is one among the top 10 scientists included in the SN 10 Scientists to Watch List released Monday September 23, 2024.

Monday September 23, 2024 7:55 PM , ummid.com News Network

Science News unveiled its annual list of 10 early and mid-career scientists who are shaping the future. Now in its 9th year, the SN 10: Scientists to Watch List showcases researchers doing leading-edge work in a variety of areas, including those who are devising ways to tap new resources for building electric vehicles and to track stealth movements of environmental contaminants.

They are also investigating how physics governs the movements of cells and how dark matter could have shaped the early universe.

Hawa Racine Thiam of Stanford University secured the top position in the list followed by Dionna Williams of Emory University and Tracy Slatyer of Massachusetts Institute of Technology

“This year's scientists come from a pool of more than two dozen researchers, nominated by Nobel Laureates and recently elected members of the National Academy of Sciences”, Science News said.

“A team of Science News writers — many experts in their fields — selected the scientists for their potential to shape the science of the future”, it added.

SN 10 Scientists to Watch List 2024

Hawa Racine Thiam, Stanford University

Dionna Williams, Emory University

Tracy Slatyer, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Nicole Yunger Halpern, National Institute of Standards and Technology

Freek van Ede, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

Andrea Gomez, University of California, Berkeley

Bhavin Shastri, Queen's University

Jacqueline Gerson, Cornell University

Chong Liu, University of Chicago

Yotam Ophir, University at Buffalo

"With this year's SN 10, we are not only recognizing talent. We are spotlighting the architects of our future," said Nancy Shute, Editor in Chief, Science News.

"These visionary early- and mid-career scientists are challenging themselves to tackle big questions in new ways that are reinventing the process of discovery”, she added.

"The fresh perspectives and bold ideas researched by the SN 10 scientists are critical to progress, driving solutions we urgently need for a rapidly changing world," Maya Ajmera, President and CEO, Society for Science and Executive Publisher, Science News, said.

"I am thrilled that we are able to celebrate and spotlight these extraordinary individuals”, she added.

Bhavin Shastri, Assistant Professor at Queen's University, Canada has early been selected for a number of awards including iCANX Young Scientist Award 2022, SPIE Early Career Achievement Award - Academic 2022, IEEE Photonics Conference Student Paper Award 2014 and others.

