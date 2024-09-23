Haj Application Form 2025: Last Date Extended By 7 More Days

The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date of application for Hajj 2025 by 7 more days

Monday September 23, 2024 10:05 PM , ummid.com News Network

Hajj 2025 Application: The Haj Committee of India has extended the last date of application for Hajj 2025 (Hajj 1446 H) by seven more days.

The last date of application for Hajj 2025 was originally fixed as September 09, 2024. It was later extended till September 23, 2024.

In a notification released today, the Haj Committee extended the last date of application for the annual pilgrimage to Makkah till Sept 30, 2024.

"In view of the representations received from several State Haj Committees, the last date for filling up of online Haj Application Forms by the intending pilgrims is extended up to September 30, 2024 till 11:59 PM", the Haj Committee of India said in the official notification released today.

"Consequently, applicants possessing of machine readable valid Indian International passports issued on or before September 30, 2024 and valid up to January 15, 2026 will be eligible to apply for Haj 2025", the Haj Committee said.

The Haj Committee of India (HCOI) had earlier published the Haj Policy 2025 for Hajj 1446 H before starting online application through its official website hajcommittee.gov.in.

Haj Policy 2025

Haj Policy 2025, a 13-page PDF document, covers all details regarding division of Haj Seats between Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and Haj Group Organisers (HGOs), eligibility criteria, Haj Suvidha App features, Availability of Haj Application Forms (HAFs), age limit for Ladies travelling without their Mehrams, Distribution of Quota, Qurrah or draw of lots, waiting list, and list of 20 embarkation points for Hajj 2025.

The Haj Committee of India said that the validity of passport for the pilgrims applying for Hajj 1446 AH should be January 15, 2026.

Regarding the cover size, the HCoI said, it should be minimum 1 (one) and Maximum 5 (five) Adults + 2 (two) Infants.

"If the number of family members exceeds five (excluding 2 Infants), applications should be made in more than one cover", the Haj Committee said.

Regarding, ladies and female Haj pilfrims travelling without their Mehrams, the Haj Committee guidelines said, ladies aged 45 or above, who wish to go for Haj but do not have a male Mehram and their school of thought(Maslak) permits, are allowed to travel in groups of 4 or more ladies.

Direct Link to apply for Haj 2025

Click here to apply for Hajj 2025: hajcommittee.gov.in . Click on Apply Now button on the Home Page. Enter your Mobile Number, Email Id, Name, Password, State and District. Enter the Security Code as you see in the box. Click on the checkbox to confirm all the details are filled correctly. Click on the green button "Submit Details".

Please note all field marked as * are compulsory.

The Haj Committee of India has not revealed the details of Advance Haj Amount paymount. The pilgrims however will be required to pay the processing fees online while submitting the form.

Hajj 2025 Qurrah

If the number of application is more than the Haj committee quota, the final list will be prepared by centralised computerised Qurrah or draw of lots.

"The order of priority for confirmation of the seats in a state/UT is: Category-1: 65 or above age category including such LWM, Category-2: Ladies without Mehram below age of 65, and Category-3: General Category", the Haj Committee said. "For Haj-2025, it would be mandatory for pilgrims aged 65 or above to be accompanied by a companion with highest priority in allotment being given to the 65 or above age category. This age criteria was earlier 70 years and now it has been reduced due to arduous and strenuous nature of pilgrimage and harsh climatic conditions in KSA", the Haj Committee said.

"After the Category-1 and Category-2 applications have been exhausted, the qurrah (draw of lots) will be held state/UT wise among the general category applicants for the remaining seats. Another waiting list, called as General Waiting List (GWL) or Category-3 waiting list will be prepared by conducting qurrah (draw of lots) among those applicants who applied under the general category but could not get a confirmed seat", the Haj Committee of India said.

20 Embarkation Points

There will be a total of 20 Embarkation Points (EPs) for Hajj 2025 as against 21 last time. The pilgrims will be required to give two preferences for EP in order of

priority.

The details of EPs for Haj-2025 are as under:

1. Srinagar, 2. Gaya, 3. Guwahati, 4. Indore, 5. Bhopal, 6. Aurangabad, 7. Jaipur, 8. Nagpur, 9. Delhi, 10. Mumbai,11. Kolkata, 12. Bengaluru, 13. Hyderabad, 14. Cochin, 15. Chennai, 16. Ahmedabad, 17. Lucknow, 18. Kannur, 19. Vijayawada, 20. Calicut

In case of number of passengers travelling from an EP goes above or below the economic operation of the air charter services, MoMA reserves the right to reallocate the passengers to any other EP in the interest of smooth air charter operations and air safety protocols, the HCoI said.

The Haj flight schedule will be published in due course.

Qurbani (Adahi)

The Haj committee has also advised pilgrims to use the Qurbai facility provided by it through authorised entities.

"Adahi (Qurbani) is permitted only through entities authorised by KSA for the same. Pilgrims should not fall prey tofraudsters in the name of Qurbani. "Adahi through authorised entities will be arranged by HCoI for the covers who opt for it (all pilgrims of a cover have to opt together). Once exercised, the option cannot be revoked. The Adahi (Qurbani) coupons will be optional.

"The HCoI will issue a n advisory in format of dos & don’ts for pilgrims which will also have information about Adahi coupon (how does it look, colour, features etc)", the Haj Committee guidelines for Hajj 2025 said.

Hajj Quota

Saudi Arabia has allotted a quota of 175,025 pilgrims to India of them 70% will go through Haj Committee and the remaining will be given to private tour operators.

“The Government of India (GoI) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) sign the Haj Agreement every year, in which the number of Haj seats allocated to India is incorporated. Out of the total number of quota allocated to the Government of India (GoI), 70% will be allocated to the HCoI and the remaining 30% will be allocated to HGOs”, the Haj Policy said.

The Haj Committee quota this year is 10% more than the previous years. Till Hajj 2024, 40% of the seats from India’s Haj quota was given to PTOs.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

