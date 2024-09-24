Principal held for killing girl in Gujarat; Images suggest BJP, RSS, VHP link

Principal held for killing girl in Gujarat; Images suggest his BJP, RSS, VHP link



After the arrest of Govind Natt in the brutal murder of the 6-year-old girl that shocked the nation, images suggesting the school principal’s links with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and VHP have surfaced on social media.

[Murder accused Govind Natt (L) in a file image. (Source: X)]

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police Monday arrested Govind Natt, 55-year-old Principal of a school in Dahod for smothering to death a 6-year-old student after she resisted rape.

The Police said Natt has confessed to killing the Class 1 student.

Dahod Police said after killing the girl, Govind Natt dumped her body on the school campus in Torani village, Singvad, and her bag and shoes near the classroom.

After the arrest of Govind Natt in the brutal murder of the 6-year-old girl that shocked the nation, purported images suggesting the school principal’s links with the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS and VHP have surfaced on social media.

In one image, Govind Natt is seen in “Khaki Half Paint”. Khaki Half Paint or shorts was used by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since its foundation in 1925. The RSS however changed it to full-length dark khaki trousers in 2016.

In another image shared online, Govind Natt is seen with BJP leader and former Gujarat Minister Arjun Singh Chauhan. Interestingly, Chauhan himself was in news in 2022 after allegations of rape and illegal confinement of a woman was made against him by former Sarpanch of Haldarvas village in Mehmedabad taluka, Kheda district.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Congress too claimed that the school principal, accused of killing the girl student was close to the BJP and RSS.

"Govind Natt is a political figure. In the photographs available on social media, Nat can be seen with BJP leaders and also attending events of RSS and VHP", Gujarat Congress spokesperson Parthivraj Kathvadiya said in a statement.

"It is clear from such cases that our daughters are not safe under BJP rule in Gujarat. These incidents are a disgrace to the education sector and has left parents worried," Kathvadiya said, expressing concern on the accused getting protection due to his political influence.

