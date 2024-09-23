Massive protest at IISc Bangalore against India-Israel Business Summit

Monday September 23, 2024 6:01 PM , ummid.com Social Media Desk

Bengaluru: Students, Academics, peace and rights activists Monday (September 23, 2024) held a massive protest against the India-Israel Business Summit held at Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) Bangalore.

While addressing a press conference, the students, academics and activists expressed their shock and outrage against the hosting of the business summit at IISC Bengaluru at a time when #Israel is waging a relentless genocide in Palestine and terror attacks in Lebanon.



The protesters were carrying placards written with demands to impose arm embargo on Israel and end of the occupation of the Palestinian lands under the Zionist illegal control.

During the protest, an argument erupted as Karnataka Police Personnel tried to seize the Palestine National Flag from the hands of a protesting student.

In a video shared on social media two policemen are seen trying to snatch the Palestinian Flag from the protesting student.

Some activist tried to persuade the policemen saying nothing is illegal if one holds or carry the Palestine Flag.

"Holding Palestinian Flag is not illegal, Sir. We have here the Indian Flag as well."

“You can invite Israel and hold a business summit. (But) we can’t carry the flag of Palestine?” the student is heard saying in the video.

India-Israel Business Summit

The India-Israel Business Summit held at IISc Bangalore Monday from 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM.

The summit was organised by Think India, the Indian Chamber of International Business and the Mysore Lancers Heritage Foundation.

Earlier, more than 1,300 students and academicians from IISc and other universities and colleges in India had signed a letter urging the IISc Bangalore to cancel the summit.

Calling IISc’s participation in the event as ‘unconscionable’, the letter said the event would “amount to direct support for Israel’s genocide in Palestine and its aggressive actions against its neighbours”.

The letter highlighted the scale of violence unleashed by Israel in the months since the October 7 Hamas attack last year .

“…Israel has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children. A report in the Lancet suggested that the true casualties might be four times higher, which would amount to about 10% of Gaza’s total population. Israel has destroyed every University in Gaza. "It has also destroyed healthcare facilities, leading to the resurgence of diseases such as polio,” it said, adding that Israel was also responsible for several civilian deaths in Lebanon in the deadly pager explosions. “We request you to stop the ‘India Israel Business Summit’ event on 23rd September and not allow the use of the Indian Institute of Science as a platform to legitimise genocide and colonialism,” the letter addressed to IISc director Govindan Rangarajan read.

The summit however went ahead as per the announced schedule.

