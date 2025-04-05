1,249 in 2025 Hajj 4th waiting list asked to deposit advanced amount

Saturday April 5, 2025 5:46 PM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

Hajj 2025: The Haj Committee of India Friday April 04, 2025 released the fourth waiting list for Hajj 2025 and asked 1249 pilgrims to deposit Advanced Haj Amount latest by April 11, 2025.

“As on date, 1,249 Haj seats have become available due to cancellations of provisionally allotted seats on various grounds

“Accordingly, waitlisted applicants are required to deposit Full and Final Haj Amount Rs. 272,300/- (First Instalment – Rs. 130,300/- + Second Instalment – Rs. 142,000/- + Third Instalment as per Circular dated March 19, 2025) latest by April 11, 2025”, the Haj Committee of India said in notification released today i.e. April 04, 2025.

As per the Haj Committee of India notification dated April 04, 2025 released today, in the state wise Hajj 2025 waiting list pilgrims from:

179 to 1204 in Chhattisgarh, 2430 to 2667 in Gujarat, 2525 to 2825 in Kerala, 1241 to 1363 in Madhya Pradesh, 5368 to 5905 in Maharashtra and 1492 to 1687 in Tamil Nadu

... have been asked to deposit the Full Final Haj Amount by April 11, 2025 to confirm their pilgrimage to Makkah.

How to check Haj 2025 Waiting List

Go to Haj Committee of India website by clicking here: hajcommittee.gov.in. Click on "Haj 2025" Menu Under New Downloads, Click on "Waiting List" Click on the name of your state Download the PDF file and check your name

How to make payment?

If your name mentioned in the Haj waiting list is as per the serial numbers mentiond above it means your are one of the 1,249 pilgrims provisionally selected from the second wait list.

Haj Advanced amount payment can be made through E-Payment facility available on the Haj Committee of India website, or Haj Suvidha App using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking / UPI or through bank transfer in SBI or Union Bank of India in the Haj Committee of India account.

Please note your selection from the Haj waiting list will be provisional unless you pay the Advanced Haj Amount before the due date.

The Haj Committee of India had earlier released the first waiting listing of 13,549 pilgrims for the Hajj 2025 on November 25, 2024. The Haj Committee had released the second waiting list of 3,676 Haj pilgrims on January 10, 2025 and the 3rd waiting list of 1,667 pilgrims on February 26, 2025.

Hajj 2025 likely date is from June 04 to 09, 2025. The final date of Haj 2025 however will be decided based on Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH moon sighting.

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is a Staff Writer at ummid.com]

