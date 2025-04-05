Trump, Musk, Ronaldo... All have Aadhaar! Courtesy ChatGPT

Saturday April 5, 2025 1:50 PM , Falak Athar Faizee

[Image shared on X by Karnataka Congress]

U.S. President Donald Trump, billionaire Elon Musk, football legend Cristiano Ronaldo and other small and top celebrities.. They all have Aadhaar and even PAN cards, courtesy the latest native image generation tool launched by ChatGPT via GPT-4o.

GPT-4o Image Generation

"OpenAI launched the new ChatGPT feature on March 28 allowing users to generate “original like images” including those of public figures and those earlier restricted as “offensive”, the company said.

ChatGPT’s latest image generation tool available via GPT-4o is able to generate images with surprising resemblance to originals up till now restricted by OpenAI.

It is estimated that millions of people across the world created the Studio Ghibli style portraits using the tool since its launch last week.

The latest AI image generation tool was so warmly welcomed by the world that OpenAI, the ChatGPT owner, reported outage due to overload on servers.

Fake Aadhaar, PAN cards

However, the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) came to the fore once again when social media users suddenly started sharing the fake Aadhaar and PAN cards of worlds leaders, top businessmen and celebrities generated by the GPT-4o Ghibli style image generation tool.

The fake Aadhaar cards now making rounds on the social media are of U.S. President Donald Trump, SpaceX, Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and others.

A close analysis of these AI generated fake Aadhaar cards revealed the images they created have a very close resemblance to the original, though the text and numbers were jumbled up.

While the users may have been generating these images for fun, it pegs a question about ethical usage of AI tools to create such photorealistic images.

Is the government ready?

The Congress party is among the first to take note of the issue and asked if the central government is ready to tackle the misuse of AI tools.

"PM Modi's Pan Card, Elon Musk's Aadhar Card! "OpenAI’s latest AI model, GPT-4o has now been found generating hyper-realistic Aadhaar and PAN cards, passports, and even voter IDs. "Is central government prepared to takle AI tool misuse ?" Karnataka Congress wrote on X while sharing the AI generated images of Elon Musk's Aadhaar and PM Modi's PAN card.

This is not the first time when the question of AI misuse is being highlighted. The alarm bell was rang in January 202 3 soon after the ChatGPT launched its first AI chatbot and it was used to successfully crack some important exam papers and create research papers.

Some colleges banned the ChatGPT use. Later on, however, the issue took a back seat when tech company's went into a race to launch their own AI tools.

[Falak Athar Faizee is ummid.com staff writer.]

