OpenAI reports outage after allowing ‘restricted image’ generation

ChatGpt owner, OpenAI, confirmed its services were disrupted due to overwhelming user requests after it allowed image generation, , popularly known as Ghibli style images, earlier restricted by the leading AI app

Monday March 31, 2025 0:11 AM , Technology Desk

[A Ghibli style image generated by Elon Musk's Grok.]

ChatGpt owner, OpenAI, confirmed its services were disrupted due to overwhelming user requests after it allowed image generation, , popularly known as Ghibli style images, earlier restricted by the leading AI app.

Ghibli-style images often feature lush, intricately detailed landscapes and environments that feel alive and immersive, almost like characters themselves.

New ChatGPT Feature

OpenAI launched new ChatGPT feature on March 28 allowing users to generate “original like images” including those of public figures and those earlier restricted as “offensive”.

“Navigating these challenges is hard, but we aimed to maximize creative freedom while preventing real harm”, Joanne Jang said in an OpenAI blog post while announcing the launch of native image generation in ChatGPT through 4o .

The future is built with imagination and adventure. As we continue our research and learn from society, we believe we can continue to find ways to responsibly increase user freedom.

"We’re shifting from blanket refusals in sensitive areas to a more precise approach focused on preventing real-world harm. The goal is to embrace humility: recognizing how much we don't know, and positioning ourselves to adapt as we learn", she added.

ChatGPT Outage

Two days into the launch, OpenAI’s ChatGPT faced a widespread outage on Sunday, March 31, 2025, after a surge in demand for its newly introduced Studio Ghibli-style image generation feature overwhelmed its servers.

The disruption, which began on Saturday evening, intensified on Sunday around 4 PM, with users across the world reporting difficulties in accessing the service. OpenAI later confirmed that all affected services had been fully restored after implementing a fix, according to NewsX.

OpenAI acknowledged the issue, stating, “We have identified that users are experiencing elevated errors for the impacted services. We are working on implementing a mitigation.”

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online service disruptions, 219 outage reports were recorded at 4:19 PM on Sunday, marking a sharp spike in user complaints.

By late Sunday, OpenAI confirmed that ChatGPT was back online, stating: “All impacted services have now fully recovered. The detailed Root Cause Analysis (RCA) will be published in the next 5 business days.”

