Karnataka UGCET 2025 to have additional syllabus

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced additional syllabus for UGCET 2025, also known as KCET 2025, to be held in the month of April

Tuesday February 4, 2025 10:48 PM , ummid.com News Network

The Karnataka Examination Authority had released the notification for KCET 2025 on January 23, 2025, simultaneously starting online registration of the candidates.

The Karnataka Examination Authority had released the notification for KCET 2025 on January 23, 2025, simultaneously starting online registration of the candidates.

Along with the UGCET 2025 Notification, the KEA had also published Information Bulletin consisting of details about the important entrance exam conducted for admission in undergraduate courses. The UGCET Information Bulletin also contained the CET 2025 syllabus.

However, in a notification dated January 29, 2025, the KEA announced additional syllabus for the UGCET 2025.

"UGCET 2025 syllabus has already been published on the KEA website. Further, a unit on Experimental Skills (included in state syllabus) as incorporated in NEET and JEE syllabus have also been added to the PCB subjects of CET 2025 syllabus", the KEA said.

"The decision has been taken on the advice of experts", the KEA said.

KCET 2025 Additional Syllabus

In a separate notification released on the same day, the KEA said the additional UGCET 2025 syllabus subject wise will be Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

As per the notification, the syllabus on Experiment Skills in Physics as Unit X (an additional unit) in Physics and Principles related to Practical Chemistry as Unit XI (an additional unit) in Chemistry has been added to the Karnataka CET syllabus 2025.

Further, the syllabus on Principles related to Experimental Biology as Unit VI (an additional unit) in Biology has been added to KCET 2025 syllabus.

Candidates appearing for KCET 2025 can explore the revised syllabus of Physics, Chemistry and Biology on the KEA official website.

KCET 2025 Date

As per the notification released earlier, Karnataka UGCET 2025 will be held on April 16 and 17, 2025. The entrance exam will be held in two shifts.

Physics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Chemistry paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 16, 2025.

Mathematics paper will be held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Biology paper will be held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 17, 2025. All papers will be of 60 marks each.

Kannada language test will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on April 18, 2025. The test will be of 50 marks.

KCET 2025 Application

Candidates appearing for KCET 2025 should note that online registration through official website "kea.kar.nic.in" for the entrance test has been started from January 23, 2025.

The last date of application is February 18, 2025.

The KCET admit card will be available for download from March 25, 2025, candidates should note.

Karnataka UGCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test is held for admission in First Year Degree courses in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architect, Agriculturs and others.

