Hajj 2025: HCoI cancels applications of 291 children

Monday April 14, 2025 2:25 PM , Staff Writer

Hajj 2025: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has cancelled the applications of as many as 291 children under 12 years of age who were supposed to accompany their parents for Hajj 2025 in Makkah.

The Haj Committee of India cited the new Saudi Government rule barring children below 12-years for this year’s Hajj.

“This year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is not permitting children below 12 years of age to accompany their parents during Hajj 2025 (Hajj 1446 AH) and not issuing visa to them”, the Haj Committee of India said in a circular dated April 13, 2025.

“Consequently, Haj applications of 291 children in this age group have been cancelled”, the Haj Committee of India said.

The Haj Committee of India further said whatever amount the parents had paid for their children will be refunded in full.

Cancellation Charges

In its circular released today, the Haj Committee of India further said that the parents can proceed for Hajj without their children or cancel in full through the Haj Committee website.

“Parents may proceed with their Haj Pilgrimage as per the schedule. However, if they opt for full or partial cancellation of their Cover(s), they may do so online through Haj Committee of India website or Haj Suvidha App by Monday April 14, 2025”, the committee said.

The Haj Committee said no cancellation charge will be applied if an applicant cancels his/her application by today.

“But applications cancelled after April 14 will attract cancellation charges as per Hajj 2025 guidelines”, the Haj Committee said.

The announcement comes days after Saudi Arabia slashed India’s Private Hajj Quota by 80% the decision that had shocked the Private Tour Operators (PTOs).

Earlier, India was allotted a Haj quota of 175,025 pilgrims. From this quota, Private Tour Operators are allotted seats.

Meanwhile, the Haj Committee of India has released the list and travel cost of 18 embarkations points to be used for travel of pilgrims to Makkah.

The Committee had earlier said Hajj 2025 flights from India will start from April 29. It is however yet to release full Hajj Flight Schedule.

