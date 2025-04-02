All set for Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 in Madinah

Madinah al Munawwarah: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia is all set to host the 2nd edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (UZF 2025) at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah later this month.

The 1st Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (UZF 2024) - held on April 22, 23 and 24, 2024 at the same venue, was attended by some 19,000 delegates from 116 countries and over 5000 Umrah companies and 117 exhibitors.

During the forum 2024, six roundtable discussions were held, along with six focus groups, with participation from forty-two speakers.

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 is expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors and over 150 exhibitors and 50+ workshops addressed by 80+ speakers and experts.

“We are witnessing the launch of the largest global event that brings together Umrah and Ziyarah companies and service providers for the Guest of Allah, including Umrah performers and visitors”, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah and Chairman of the Pilgrim Experience Program Committee, said.

UZF 2025

The 3-day Umrah and Ziyarah Forum will be held from April 14 to 16, 2025 (16 – 18 Shawwal 1446H) under the Patronage of Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Governor of the Madinah Region with expanded profile, renewed content focus and new organisers.

“The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 will see an expanded global presence, welcoming attendees and exhibitors from more than 70 countries and introducing new content sectors, including technology, healthcare, airlines, mobility, and transport, to explore how cross-industry advancements can streamline the Umrah experience”, the organisers said.

“The event will be a dynamic mix of a world-class conference, an immersive exhibition, and insightful workshops”, they added.

Presented by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the 2025 edition of Umrah and Ziyarah Forum will be organised for the first time by Tahaluf.

“More than a forum, UZF 2025 is a movement dedicated to elevating the Umrah and Ziyarah journey through collaboration, investment, and innovation”, said Faariss Khalil, Exhibition Director, Tahaluf.

Tahaluf is a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF).

“We are privileged to be responsible for organising this unique and important global gathering that will shape the future of pilgrimage services and enhance the experience for millions of visitors,” Khalil added.

About Umrah and Ziyarah Forum

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum is the world’s first platform dedicated to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by creating a world-class spiritual journey and hospitality experience, ensuring Umrah performers worldwide leave with lasting memories in minds and hearts.

The event brings together decision-makers, experts, and innovators from various fields related to Umrah and Ziyarah. Additionally, the forum will feature significant participation of leading organizations, authorities, and dynamic companies from both within the Kingdom and abroad.

The event is attended by business leaders and investors, Umrah travel experts and professionals, Non Profit Organisations (NGOs), pilgrimage sector professionals, diplomatic representatives, decision makers, entrepreneurs and Innovators, media professionals besides others.

Registration

Interested delegates, exhibitors, Umrah companies and stakeholders who wish to attend the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 can register via the event official website or using this Direct Link .

All Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, attendees will require a visa from eligible countries to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The attendees can also apply for Saudi eVisa. Those who are not eligible for a Saudi e-Visa , can visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for further information and assistance or the official KSA Visa website to explore visa options.

The organisers have also partnered with “AlMatar” to simplify your journey to Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025.

AlMatar is helping those attending the UZF 2025 in getting Visa, booking accommodation and flights offering special rates.

