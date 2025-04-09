Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025: Why Attend?

Wednesday April 9, 2025 12:59 PM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

[Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Madinah Region at Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2024 (Image: Umrah and Ziyarah Forum)]

Madinah al Munawwarah: Less than a week is left before the second edition of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum or UZF 2025 kickstarts in Madinah al Munawwarah on April 14, and the Prophet’s City is abuzz with hectic activities for the special event.

Organisers

The event organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia will be held from April 14 to 16, 2025 (16 – 18 Shawwal 1446H) at the King Salman International Convention Center in Madinah al Munawwarah.

The 1st Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (UZF 2024) was held on April 22, 23 and 24, 2024 at the same venue. Organised under the Patronage of Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Madinah Region, the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum2025 has been meticulously planned with expanded profile, renewed content focus and new organisers.

Accordingly, Tahaluf - a joint venture partnership between Informa PLC, the world’s largest trade show organiser, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), and Events Investment Fund (EIF), has been assigned, for the first time, the responsibility to make the event successful.

Why Attend?

[Image: Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (2024 File)]

As the largest and most influential gathering in the Umrah sector, Umrah and Ziyarah Forum is where progress takes shape, agreements are made, and innovation redefines the journey. This event is a turning point for visitors, businesses, and industry leaders alike.

“Last year, we set the foundation. This year, we expand the vision - welcoming more sectors, more international partners, and more transformative solutions, all designed to enrich every step of the journey”, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The forum will have conference, workshop and provide opportunities for stakeholders to have direct interactions.

The theme of the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 include transforming the pilgrimage experience through technology, innovation and entrepreneurship in pilgrimage services, transforming air travel, advancing pilgrim care and hospitality, and expanding tourism opportunities beyond pilgrimage.

Speakers

[Image: Umrah and Ziyarah Forum (2024 File)]

More than 80 speakers, who are experts in their respective fields, have confirmed their participation at the UZF 2025.

Some among them are: Fabio Cannavale – Founder and President lastminute.com, Hawa Deme-Kuwan – President Wink Advisory, Jamel Chandoul – SVP Middle East, Amadeus, IssamChleuh – Senior Consultant African Development Bank Group, Nada Al-Khuraiji – Artificial Intelligence Expert at Taibah Valley, Maryam Kutub - General Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Mochamad Irfan Yusuf - Chairman, The Indonesian Hajj Authority, and Alice Morrison – Journalist, Adventurer and Explorer.

Besides conference, workshop and platform for direct interaction, the forum will also have exhibition. At UZF 2025, the exhibition brings together international and local tour operators, tech innovators, and service providers, all working toward a common goal - enhancing accessibility, enriching hospitality, and elevating every step of the Umrah journey.

The visitors will have a chance to explore AI-powered travel solutions, innovations in transport, world-class hospitality, air connectivity, and sustainable services that help strengthen the Umrah journey for millions of Muslims worldwide.

The Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 is also likely to facilitate signning of a number of “Umrah Agreements”. This dedicated area for strategic MoU signings and strategic alliances will bring together decision-makers, government representatives, and industry leaders to secure high-impact deals.

The aim is to boost partnerships, collaborations, and announcements that shape the transformation of services for Umrah performers and visitors.

Registration

Prior registration is required to attend this special event. Interested delegates, exhibitors, Umrah companies and stakeholders who wish to attend the Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025 can register via the event official website " umrah-ziyarah.com " following the registration steps explained here .

All Umrah and Ziyarah Forum, attendees will require a visa from eligible countries to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The attendees can also apply for Saudi eVisa. Those who are not eligible for a Saudi e-Visa, can visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for further information and assistance or the official KSA Visa website to explore visa options.

The organisers have also partnered with “AlMatar” to simplify your journey to Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2025.

AlMatar is helping those attending the UZF 2025 in getting Visa, booking accommodation and flights offering special rates.

[Zohair M Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from umrah-ziyarah.com]

