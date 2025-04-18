JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Keys rolled back, Result delayed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) Thursday released the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Final Answer Key however in an unprecedented move rolled it back as thousands of students waited for the engineering entrance result

Friday April 18, 2025 11:39 AM , ummid.com News Network

The NTA had conducted the JEE (Main) 2025 Session 2 on April 2, 3, 4, 7 and 8, 2025 for Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech.) and Paper 2A (B. Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) on April 9, 2025. The exams were held at 531 centers in 285 cities across India and 15 cities abroad.

JEE Main Final Answer Key

After successfully conducting the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exam, the NTA had released the Provisional Answer Key on April 11, 2025.

Simultaneously, the NTA asked candidates to challenge the JEE Main Answer Keys and raise objection, if any, before April 13, 2025.

Supposedly, ased on the objections raised by the candidates, the NTA published the JEE Main Final Answer Key on Thursday April 17, 2025. However, the Answer Keys disappeared from the JEE Main website within hours.

The NTA did not issue any statement explaining why the JEE Main final answer keye were taken down.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result

The NTA has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to release the JEE Main Session 2 result.

It has, however, said the JEE Main April 2025 will “tentatively” be released on April 17, 2025.

Candidates should, therefore, expect their JEE Main marks and score along with the rank by today evening.

As seen during the previous years, the NTA releases JEE Main result withing hours after releasing the Final Answer Keys.

Accordingly, candidates were waiting for the result after the NTA released the final answer keys Thursday. The answer keys however were removed.

However, they are now confused as to when the NTA will release the result.

JEE Main 2025 Rank List

Meanwhile, candidates should note that along with the result, the NTA will also release JEE Main toppers list and marks, their All India Rank (AIR), and cut off.

The JEE Main 2025 Toppers list is prepared based on the candidates’ score in JEE Main Session 1 and Session 2.

The NTA had conducted JEE Main 2025 Session 1 engineering entrance exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2025. The Session 1 result, with list of toppers, was declared on February 11, 2025.

Steps and Link to Check JEE Main result

Go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "JEE Main Session 2 Result is Live"

Log in using application no and password

Click on the given link to download the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result in PDF

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates should note that their JEE Main Score and AIR Rank will be used for admissions in engineering courses and also to appear for JEE Advanced 2025 held for admissions in IITs and NITs through JoSAA counselling 2025.

Top 2.2 lakh JEE Main scorer will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

