Uttar Pradesh 10th, 12th Results 2025 Delayed – Latest Update

Hundreds of thousands of students from across Uttar Pradesh who appeared for the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate exams in 2025 are waiting for their results but the UPMSP is maintaining a guarded silence

Monday April 21, 2025 0:24 AM , ummid.com News Network

Uttar Pradesh Boards Results 2025: Hundreds of thousands of students from across Uttar Pradesh who appeared for the Class 10 Matric and Class 12 Intermediate exams in 2025 are waiting for their results but the UPMSP is maintaining a guarded silence.

Curiosity Surrounding UP Board Exam Results 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had conduced Class 10th and 12 board exams 2025 from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

The board exam date 2025 almost matches the year 2024 when the 10th and 12th exams were held from February 22 to March 09, 2024, and the results were announced on April 20, 2024.

Accordingly, the students who appeared in the 2025 board exams expected the 10th Secondary and 12th Higher Secondary results by the same date.

In fact, there was “reports” that the Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th results were announced on April 15, 2025. All these reports proved wrong, in fact, fake.

Despite the fake reports, the UP board has so far not confirmed the exact date and time to release the 10th Matric and 12th Inter results.

Though there are indications, based on the pas trended that the results will be announced by the end of the ongoing month April.

As per the previous trends, candidates should also note that the Uttar Pradesh board confirms at least a day before the exact date and time to declare the board exam results.

Steps to check UP Board Exam Result 2025

Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official official website: "upresults.nic.in". Click on the link "U. P. Board Secondary (Class X) Examination - 2025 Results" to check 10th result. Click on the link "U. P. Board Higher Secondary (Class XII) Examination - 2025 Results" to check 10th result. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code. Click on Submit button. Results will be displayed on the screen. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.

The UP board class 10 matric and 12th inter results 2025 can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in and some other websites.

Along with the result, the UP board will also publish Merit List and Toppers List.

UP Board Exam Results of Past Years

2024 Result and Toppers

The Uttar Pradesh board had announced the 10th and 12th exam results in 2024 on April 20, 2024. The board had registered a overall pass percentage of 89.55% in Class Xth 2024 Board Exams . In the 12th Inter 2024 exam, the overall pass percentage was 82.66%.

Prachi Nigam of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir, Sitapur was the 10th topper in 2024 whereas Shubham Verma of Sita Bal V M I C Mahmudabad, Sitapur was the topper in the 12th board exam 2024 .

2023 Result and Toppers

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Allahabad Uttar Pradesh had registered an overall pass percentage of 89.78% in the Class 10 Matric 2023 exams result of which was declared on Apri 25, 2023 .

Priyanshi Soni of Sita Bal Vidya Mandi Inter College of Mahmudabad, Sitapur had topped the Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 exam held in 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Allahabad Uttar Pradesh had registered an overall pass percentage of 75% in the Class 12 Intermediate exams result of which was declared on Apri 25, 2023 .

Shubh Chopra had topped the Uttar Pradesh board 2023 exams by scoring 97.80%. Anamika and Saurabh Gangwar had jointly secured the 2nd rank with a pass percentage of 97.20% and 486/500 in 2023.

Priyanshu Upadhyay, Khushi and Supriya registered a pass percentage of 97% and 485/500 marks to bag the 3rd rank.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.