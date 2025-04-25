UP 12th Inter Result 2025: Live Updates

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is declaring today i.e. Friday April 25, 2025 Class 12 (UPMSP Class XIIth) Intermediate result 2025 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Friday April 25, 2025 11:45 AM , ummid.com News Network

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is declaring today i.e. Friday April 25, 2025 Class 12 (UPMSP Class XIIth) Intermediate result 2025 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had conduced Class 12th board exams 2025 from February 24 to March 12, 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has officially announced that the results of the Class 12 Inter board examination for the academic year 2024–25 will be declared today i.e. Friday April 25, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

The board said the result of all three streams - Science, Arts and Commerce, will be declared today.

Steps to check UP Board 12th Result 2025

Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official official website: "upresults.nic.in". Click on the link "U. P. Board Higher Secondary (Class XII) Examination - 2025 Results" to check the Inter result. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code. Click on Submit button. Results will be displayed on the screen. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.

The UP board class 12th inter results 2025 can also be checked on "upmsp.edu.in", "www.results.digilocker.gov.in" and some other websites.

Along with the result, the UP board will also publish 12th Merit List and Toppers List.

UP Board Exam Results of Past Years

2024 Result and Toppers

In the 12th Inter 2024 exam, the overall pass percentage was 82.66%.

Prachi Nigam of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir, Sitapur was the 10th topper in 2024 whereas Shubham Verma of Sita Bal V M I C Mahmudabad, Sitapur was the topper in the 12th board exam 2024 .

2023 Result and Toppers

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Allahabad Uttar Pradesh had registered an overall pass percentage of 75% in the Class 12 Intermediate exams result of which was declared on Apri 25, 2023 .

Shubh Chopra had topped the Uttar Pradesh board 2023 exams by scoring 97.80%. Anamika and Saurabh Gangwar had jointly secured the 2nd rank with a pass percentage of 97.20% and 486/500 in 2023.

Priyanshu Upadhyay, Khushi and Supriya registered a pass percentage of 97% and 485/500 marks to bag the 3rd rank.

