Protest, backlash after Judge Hannah Dugan’s arrest in United States

[Image posted on X by FBI Director Kash Patel]

Impromptu protests and backlash are reported from different parts of the United States after Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested by FBI Friday over Trump’s hard-line deportation policy.

More than her arrest, the way she was arrested and handcuffed has sparked anger and outrage.

“All people are entitled to due process in any functional democracy. That the arrest of Judge Hannah Dugan was announced by FBI Director Kash Patel on social media is indicative of the true goal of this action - to intimidate other judges into complying with this admin’s authoritarian goals”, Wisconsin State Senator, Chris Larson, wrote in a social media post.

Why is Hannah Dugan arrested?

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested Friday for what the security agencies said 'obstructing' immigration operation.

In a post on social media FBI Director Kash Patel wrote the Milwaukee County circuit judge, Hannah Dugan, was arrested for helping an undocumented migrant evade federal agents last week.

Forceful deportation of "illegal" and "undocumented" migrants in the United States is one of the many controversial promises Trump had made during the 2024 U.S. President election campaign.

The Trump administration, however, is facing a lot of legal hurdles in implementing its strict immigration policy.

Many of the attempts have been blocked by a number of courts, bringing the executive and the judiciary in the country on loggerheads.

"Intimidation, gross violation"

Milwaukee County Executive, David Crowley, in a statement released Saturday expressed anger over the way Milwaukee County circuit judge was arrested and accused the FBI of politicizing the situation and project her as an example to others.

"The FBI is politicizing this situation to make an example of her and others in the country who oppose their attack on our judicial system and our nation's immigration laws.

Crowley also accused the FBI Director Kash Patel of weaponising federal law enforcement, punishing people without due process and intimidating opponents.

"Fascist style"

Kash Patel had initially deleted his first post, later came with another post confirming the judge's arrest. Hours later he again took to the social media shared an image showing "handcuffed" Hannah Dugan in FBI custody, and writing, "No one is above the law."

No one is above the law pic.twitter.com/TSrQ4GNMdA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 26, 2025

The post sparked massive outrage.

"If laws were broken then an arrest is appropriate but the manner it was done seems wrong. Usually an official like a judge will be allowed to surrender on their schedule. This isn't a common street crook deserving of a perp walk. Trump was allowed to surrender on his schedule", a social media user wrote.

"This is clearly to intimidate judges. Is this normal for a judge to be arrested like this? Is this very Nazi Germany style fascist style?"another social media user wrote.

A social media user reminded the FBI Director of the pending cases against Donald Trump and wrote, "You have violated two centuries of practice. You are a disgrace. Your boss has 34 unfulfilled felonies."

WATCH THIS: In a powerful moment, a man stands outside the courthouse of Judge Hannah Dugan and says his family’s holocaust history inspired him to warn Americans what could happen.



Free Judge Hannah Dugan. pic.twitter.com/cJRdynOF5D — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 25, 2025

Commenting on Kash Patel's post that "No one is above the law", another social media user wrote, "Really? If that were true, your boss would be in jail."

Some social media users are on the other hand supporting the action against Judge Hannah and demanding similar action against other judges.

"This is what it feels like to have a sovereign country again. There are dozens more judges that need this same treatment. Judge Kollar-Kotelly must be next, for her flagrant persecution of White Christians", a social media user wrote on X.

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters have gathered outside a federal courthouse in downtown Milwaukee to support Judge Hannah Dugan after her arrest by the FBI.

Solidarity campaign with hah tags #FreeHannahDugan and “I’m With Her” are also being run on social media platforms.



