Finally, Modi govt agrees for Caste Census

The Narendra Modi government has finally agreed for caste census – a demand repeatedly made by the Congress and other opposition parties

Wednesday April 30, 2025 5:45 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Representative image (Image Source: Grok3)]

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has finally agreed for caste census – a demand repeatedly made by the Congress and other opposition parties.

In a decision taken today in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi, the government said question on caste will be included in the questionnaire of the upcoming population census.

India conducts population census every 10 years. The last census was conducted in 2011 and the next supposed to done in 2021 did not take place.

The government has not officially explained the reasons behind the delay. It is, however, believed the 2021 Census could not be done due to Covid-19 Pandemic.

"Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decided to include caste enumeration in forthcoming census exercise", Union minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters.

He did not reveal the date and time of the upoming census. It however is expected in 2026.

The Caste Census has already been conducted in some of the states including Bihar and Karnataka.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.