Malaysian autistic teen memorises entire Quran in 4 months

In a remarkable fate, Ahmad Ziyyad Mohd Zahir (10) – a resident of Bukit Payong town in Marang district of Terengganu state in Malaysia, has memorized the entire Quran in a record time despite suffering from autism spectrum disorder

[Akademi al-Quran Amalillah in Marang helped Ahmad Ziyyad for this remarkable achievement. (Image source: Bernama news agency)]

Ahmad Ziyyad was diagnosed with autism at age of 7. Despite the ailment, he completed memorization of the entire Quran on March 23, 2025 in just four months and ten days, according to the state owned Bernama news agency.

Akademi al-Quran Amalillah in Marang helped Ahmad Ziyyad for this remarkable achievement.

His journey began in infancy when his mother, Nurul Shahida Lukman, noticed his unique connection to Quran recitation.

The family temporarily relocated from Kota Bharu to Marang last year to enroll Ahmad Ziyyad in the intensive program. His teacher, Nurfatihar Riduan, noted his exceptional ability to memorize a page in 15–30 minutes, sometimes completing entire chapters daily.

Virtues of Quran Memorization

Holy Quran memorizing is considered as the most revered act by Muslims. It is extra ordinary if someone with disability completes the task.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by impaired social interaction, verbal and non-verbal communication, and restricted and repetitive behavior. Parents usually notice signs in the first two years of their child's life.

The signs typically develop gradually, but some children with autism will reach their developmental milestones at a normal pace and then regress.

Autism is highly heritable, but the cause includes both environmental factors and genetic susceptibility. In rare cases, autism is strongly associated with agents that cause birth defects.

Ummid.com had earlier reported about a Palestinian teen suffering from the similar disorder memorizing the entire Quran. Khalid Abu Musa from Gaza memorized the whole Holy Quran by listening to the verses being read to him repeatedly in one year.

