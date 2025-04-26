In Pictures: Pope Francis laid to rest in Vatican City

Pope Francis, the Top Priest of The Roman Catholic Church who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, laid to rest in the Vatican City Saturday April 26, 2026.

Over 250,000 mourners, including world leaders from 150 countries, were present in the St Peter's Square at the Vatican to pay their last respect to the Top Priest of The Roman Catholic Church.

Pope Francis passed away following a stroke and cardiac arrest on Easter Monday April 21, 2025 at the age of 88.

Applause and cheers rang out as Francis’s wooden coffin, inlaid with a large cross, was carried by 14 white-gloved pallbearers through the main doors of St Peter’s Basilica to the outdoor funeral service.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re delivered a moving funeral homily, describing Francis as a relentless advocate for peace and human dignity.

Following the service, Francis’s coffin made a 4km (2.5-mile) journey through the centre of Rome. According to the Vatican, 150,00 lined up the route of the motorcade to watch the pope’s motorcade.

His burial at St Mary Major Basilica – rather than St Peter’s, was a deeply personal decision made by Francis himself in his last will, Hull reported.

“It has a deep personal significance to Pope Francis and the Jesuit faith, which he was part of,” Hull said.

His final resting place, a plain tomb in a historic Roman church that has not held papal remains in centuries, reflects the humility and independence that defined Francis’s papacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump was spotted with wife Melania Trump at the funeral. Melania was seen with a cross around her neck and a black veil on her head. Incidentally, April 26, 2025 was also her 55th birthday.

After the funeral, a group of 40 people – including migrants, homeless individuals, prisoners, and transgender people – greeted the late pope’s coffin with white roses on the steps of St Mary Major Basilica.

One of the images of Pope Francis that will always be remembered is this one:



Crossing St. Peter's Square alone, empty due to the pandemic, in the rain and silence. No words were needed to capture the moment. pic.twitter.com/1McjEH0e32 — Today In History (@historigins) April 21, 2025

One of the images of Pope Francis that will always be remembered is this one: Crossing St. Peter's Square alone, empty due to the pandemic, in the rain and silence. No words were needed to capture the moment. (Video posted by Today in History/@historigins on April 21)

In the 12 years of his Papacy, Pope Francis lived in room 201 of Casa Santa Marta. This was his room (Image posted by World of Statistics)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were captured sitting together and seen in direct converations before the Pope's funeral Saturday. Trump is mediating to end the Russia Ukraine war.

Earlier, applause broke out at the Vatican as Zelenskyy arrived for the funeral of Pope Francis.

India was represented at the Pope's funeral by President Droupadi Murmu. Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju accompanied the Indian President at the Vatican City. (Image posted by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju)

King Abdullah II of Jordan also attended the Pope's funeral Saturday. His wife Queen Rania Al Abdullah also paid her last respect to the departed leader.

Delegations from several other Muslim-majority countries including the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Saudi delegation was led by Adel al Aljubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs.

A delegation of Bahrain led by the country's ministers of Transportation and Justice also treaveled to the Vatican City for the funeral of the Pope.

