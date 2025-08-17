Trump Seeks Trilateral Summit With Putin, Zelensky Coming Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking to arrange a trilateral summit with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump had met Putin on August 15 in Alaska . The two leaders after the meeting indicated that their discussion on ending the Ukraine war was “positive”.

Trump had held a telephonic conversation with Zelensky after his 3-hour-long meeting with Putin. Putin visited the United States of America for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Following the Alaska Summit, Zelensky will be flying to Washington on Monday for a face-to-face meeting with Trump.

Trump will call for the trilateral summit if his meeting with Zelensky is fruitful, Axios and CNN reported.

The CNN further reported that at least one European leader could join the trilateral if it is finalised. The American broadcaster did not reveal the name of the EU leader.

Putin had earlier invited Trump to Moscow for the second round of peace talks. However, Trump seems to be in a hurry, and instead of the second round of bilateral meet with Putin, he is seeking a direct talks between Putin and Zelensky. But, it all depends on the outcome of his face-to-face meeting with the Ukrainian President in White House Monday.

On his part, Zelenskyy described a “long and substantive” call with Trump on Saturday, thanking him for the invitation and stating they would “discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war.”

Zelenskyy's last meeting with Trump in Oval Office was a disaster.

Russia and Ukraine are in a war since February 2022 . Ukraine is supported by its NATO allies in the war whereas China and North Korea are on Russian side.

