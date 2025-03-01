Watch: When Zelensky gives Trump taste of his own pill

Friday February 28, 2025 was an unusual day in the history of meetings between the world leaders when U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky were seen in a heated exchange in front of the cameras

Saturday March 1, 2025 11:25 AM

Washington: Friday February 28, 2025 was an unusual day in the history of meetings between the world leaders when U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky were seen in a heated exchange in front of the cameras.

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Washington Friday with a list of important tasks including signing of mineral deal between the U.S. and Ukraine.

However, the meeting between the two at Oval Office in the White House resulted in a heated exchange and the meeting ending in a hush.

Trump, Zelensky Heated Exchange at Oval Office

Trump welcomed Zelensky when he arrived at the White House and led him to Oval Office for the extra ordinary meeting.

The discussion however turned sour when U.S. Vice President JD Vance said the U.S. wants to save Ukraine using “extra ordinary diplomatic efforts” and accused the visiting Ukrainian Chief of not being “grateful”.

To this Zelensky intervened and questioned the “effectiveness of the diplomacy” in ending the Russia Ukraine war.

“What kind of diplomacy? I had signed the ceasefire deal but despite this he continued killing my people”, Zelensky said without taking name of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump reacted by saying Zelensky has “a lot of hate” for the Russian President adding, “no peace efforts will be successful under such a situation”.

Trump also accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War 3”.

“You were gambling with world war 3 whereas I am working to end the war and bring peace”, he said.

In front of the media, Trump also said Zelensky should not dictate him.

“You are not in a position to dictate us. You are on a weak wicket and not in a position to dictate anything to us”, Trump said.

Trump also berated the visiting Ukrainian President and said without the U.S. support he would have lost the war in just three days.

Zelensky countered this saying he is in a “very good position” since the day one of the Russia Ukraine war.

"Trademark black shirt"

The American media said the White House was also upset because Zelensky turned up for the meeting at the Oval Office in his "trademark" black shirt instead of a "suit".

In fact a reporter asked the visiting Presiting about his dress choice. To this Zelensky said, "He will wear "custumes" once he wins the war".

The local media is reporting that Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation were asked to leave the White House after the former's spat with Trump.

"He is welcome to White House again when he is ready for peace", local media quoted Trump as saying later on.

Meanwhile, a photo of Ukraine's ambassador with her head in her hands during the heated exchange in the Oval Office has gone viral with nearly two million views on X.

Oksana Markarova was in the Oval Office sitting near the leaders and cameras caught her reaction to the spat.

European leaders stand behind Zelensky

European leaders threw their support behind Zelensky after the raised-voice spat with Donald Trump sent shockwaves across the world, casting doubts over efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Be strong, be brave, be fearless," wrote the European commission and council presidents in a joint statement on social media, telling Zelensky, "We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russia was the "aggressor" in the Ukraine war.

"There is an aggressor which is Russia. There is an aggressed people which is Ukraine," Macron told journalists, adding: "We were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so."

He later went further to say that "if anyone is playing at World War III, it's Vladimir Putin", referring to Trump's accusations against Zelensky.

