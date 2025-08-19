Zelensky agrees to trilateral meet with Putin, Trump

Tuesday August 19, 2025 12:44 PM , ummid.com News Network

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Monday agreed for Trump mediated peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky told this to reporters after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump at Oval Office, White House in Washington DC Monday August 18, 2025.

The meeting between Zelensky and Trump was held in the presence of European leaders who also included Presidents of Britain and France Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

After the meeting, Trump phoned Putin, and confirmed there will be a trilateral meeting between the three heads of the states, to hopefully finalize the peace deal and end the war.

Unlike, Zelensky’s February meeting with Trump, Monday's White House encounter between the two leaders was cordial and assuring.

There were reports that Trump will push for a face to face meeting between Putin and Zelensky in his presence. The Ukrainian President has confirmed this now.

"Security Guarentees for Ukraine"

“Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine”, Trump wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial.

“At the conclusion of the meeting, I called President Putin and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined between Presidents Putin and Zelensky… After that meeting takes place, we will have Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself (sic)”, the American President announced.

Trump also talked about the security guarantees to Ukraine after the war ends.

“During the meeting we discussed security guarantees for Ukraine that will be provided by various European countries with a coordination by the United States of America”, Trump wrote.

"Permanent End of War"

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who was also present during the meeting however said there should be ceasefire before further talks with Russia.

"I can't imagine that the next meeting would take place without a ceasefire. So, let's work on that and let's try to put pressure on Russia", he said.

Trump, on the other hand, is of the view that there should be permanent end of war instead of temporary ceasefire.

Zelensky's appearance in a T-shirt during the last White House meeting had drawn flak. On Monday, the Ukrainian President was dressed in a suit, armed with a personal letter from his wife, Olena Zelenska, written for U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and a flurry of six "thank yous" in the first few minutes of the meeting.

"Oh... you are lookng great.. I love this", Trump said as he welcomed Zelensky on his arrival to the White House.

Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and European leaders in Washington was held three days after he had a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Putin in Alaska .

Russia and Ukraine are in a war since February 2022 . Ukraine is supported by its NATO allies in the war whereas China and North Korea are on Russian side.

