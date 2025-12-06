Missed Nobel, Trump ‘CONFERRED’ FIFA Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump, who missed the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 two months ago, has been conferred with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump, who missed the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 two months ago, has been conferred with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.

During the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw held at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Washington, FIFA President Gianni Infantino handed over the FIFA Peace Prize 2025 to Donald Trump.

Addressing the event, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the FIFA Peace Prize 2025 has been awarded to Donald Trump in recognition of his efforts for peace, especially making possible the ceasefire in Gaza.

Infantino also said that he thought Trump should have won the Nobel for his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza .

“This is your prize, this is your peace prize. There is also a beautiful medal for you that you can wear wherever you go,” Infantino said.

"Unique Award Giving Ceremony"

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is closely associated with U.S. Donald Trump. Trump, who has openly campaigned for the Nobel Peace Price , had been heavily favored to win the newly created FIFA Peace Prize.

Interestingly, the moment of FIFA Peace Prize giving to Trump turned out to be an awkward moment when the U.S. President himself picked up the Peace Medal and wore around his neck when the tradition is for somebody else to do it.

“This is truly one of the great honors of my life", Trump said.

"A Pathetic Moment"

The FIFA Peace Award, however, has sparked a new debate with his own Republican colleagues calling it a “pathetic moment”.

“In one of the most pathetic and humiliating moments in history, Trump just received the new inaugural FIFA Peace Prize…. They literally invented a “peace prize” to keep him happy after he didn’t receive the actual Nobel Peace Prize ”, Republicans against Trump wrote.

In one of the most pathetic and humiliating moments in history, Trump just received the new inaugural FIFA Peace Prize.



They literally invented a “peace prize” to keep him happy after he didn’t receive the actual Nobel Peace Prize. Beyond parodypic.twitter.com/I1ahYRCz85 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 5, 2025

Human Rights Watch also questioned the first FIFA Peace Award given to Trump.

"US President Donald Trump was just awarded the newly created “FIFA Peace Prize". But, his administration’s appalling human rights record certainly does not display “exceptional actions for peace and unity", the rights body said.

"FIFA just invented a fake “Peace Prize” out of thin air because Trump got his feelings hurt over the real Nobel... Handing a war-mongering, Venezuela-bombing, 3 a.m.-rage-posting dementia patient a made-up trophy while he’s literally threatening invasions is the most pathetic ass-kissing in sports history.

"He will never, ever get the Nobel... Enjoy the plastic soccer participation medal, Don", Occupy Democrats said.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic