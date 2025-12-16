CLAT 2026 Result Out: Link, Steps to Check

The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 UG and PG results on its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in (clat.ac.in)

Before releasing the CLAT 2026 result and merit list, the Consortium has released the CLAT Final Answer Keys.

The CLAT result declared today is based on the final answer keys now available on the official website.

The Consortium had published the CLAT Provisional Answer Key on December 10 and asked the candidates to raise objections till December 12, 2025.

Steps to check CLAT 2026 Result

Step 1: Go to the website: " clat.ac.in ".

". Step 2: In the notifications area, search for "CLAT 2026 - UG Result" or "CLAT 2026 - Scorecard" as per your choice.

Step 3: Click on the desired option

Step 4: The CLAT Result and scorecard will be displayed.

Step 5: Download and take printouts.

The CLAT was conducted by National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) on Sunday December 07, 2025. It was held for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions across 156 centers in 25 States, 93 cities and 4 Union Territories.

CLAT 2026 Counselling

The Consortium of National Law Universities will start from tonight the CLAT counselling.

The Law Universities of the Consortium will admit the students of the Under graduate and Postgraduate programmes for the Academic Year 2026-27 based on CLAT 2026 Counselling and Score.

