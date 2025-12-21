Rahmani 30 Entrance Exam 2026 Date Confirmed

Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission of Rahmani Foundation has confirmed the Rahmani 30 Entrance Exam 2026 date

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026: Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission of Rahmani Foundation has confirmed the Rahmani 30 Entrance Exam 2026 date.

In a notification released Sunday, the Rahmani Foundation said the Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 will be held on January 04, 2026 in offline i.e. pen and paper mode.

The Rahmani Foundation said the Rahmani 30 Entrance Test will be held at various centres in different parts of India.

Rahmani 30 Eligibility

The Rahmani 30 Entrance Test for 2026 admission is open to boys and girls who are currently in Class 7, 8, and 10 and are seeking admission to Class 8, 9, and 11, respectively.

Additionally, only boys currently in Class 9 seeking admission in Class 10 from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are eligible for admission.

Rahmani 30 Syllabus

The all India Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 syllabus includes the common foundational syllabus shared across CBSE, CISCE, and other major state boards. Subjects include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Social Science, English, Islamic Studies, Mental Maths, and Aptitude.

"The Rahmani 30 entrance test is based on the minimum common syllabus between CBSE, CICSE, and the State Boards, and covers subjects such as Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, English Language, and general principles of Islam", Rahmani Mission said.

"The test will also feature questions from mental math and aptitude. Students will be required to attempt all subjects. Note that the application is open only for those who are going to complete 10th class in 2026. Selected students will prepare for highly coveted national examinations such as CA, CS, CLAT, JEE, NDA, NEET", it said.

Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026: Last Date to Apply

The Rahmani Program of Excellence run under Rahmani Mission has started online registration for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026 through its official website rahmanimission.info from November 19, 2025.

The last date of application was December 20. But, the Rahmani Foundation has extended the last date of application for the Rahmani 30 Entrance Exam 2026.

"The last date for submission of the application form is December 25, 2025", the foundation said.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official registration link.

Steps, link to apply for Rahmani 30 Entrance Test 2026

Go to the official website: " rahmanimission.info "

" Click on the link marked as "Apply Now: Rahmani 30 Student Form 2026" on the Home Page.

Click on the "Sign Up" button shown on the right side to open the Rahmani30 Entrance Form 2026.

Read the Important Information carefully and fill the form.

Fill and submit the online form

"The application form available on the website is for both resident as well as non resident Indians (NRIs)", the mission said.

All important updates regarding examination centres, admit cards, and further instructions will be communicated via SMS, email, WhatsApp Channel, and the official website.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic