BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra local body elections

The Mahayuti - the alliance of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), has sweeped the 2025 Nagar Parishad (Municipal Council) and Nagar Panchayat (Municipal Panchayat) elections

The Maharashtra State Election Commission had held polling for a total of 222 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 42 Nagar Panchayat (Municipal Panchayats) on December 02, 2025 .

As per the original schedule , elections were supposed to be held for 246 Municipal Councils (Nagar Parishads) and 42 Municipal Panchayats (Nagar Panchayats) on December 02, 2025. The State Election Commission had, however, postponed polling in 24 civic bodies to December 20, 2025 and counting of votes for today i.e. December 21, 2025.

As per the final result announced by the state election commission Sunday, the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (AP) has won most of the seats while the Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) Maha Vikas Aghadi has tasted yet another defeat.

As per the final poll result announced today, the Mahayuti has won a total 220 local bodies out of the total 288 where polls were held. The BJP has won 126, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 61 and NCP(Ajit Pawar) 33.

On the other hand the Maha Vikas Aghadi has won 47 local bodies. This included 32 local bodies captured by Congress, 08 by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and 07 by NCP (Sharad Pawar).

The remaining 21 local bodies of Maharashtra have been won by other parties.

Meanwhile, the state election commission has fixed January 15, 2026 as the date of elections in 29 Municipal Corporations (Mahanagar Palika) of Maharashtra.

